This Summer, ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Finally Heading to the U.K.

After Love Is Blind U.S., Sweden, Japan, Brazil, and the upcoming Mexico spinoff, Love Is Blind is finally headed across the pond. This summer, British singles will hope to find their one true love from within an isolated pod. Get ready for plenty of banter, good chat, a dozen different accents, and jaw-dropping bombshells.

Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind U.K. will be released on the streaming platform in August 2024, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Filming for season 1 may already be in full swing, but anyone in the U.K. who wants to enter and try and find love based solely on someone’s personality can already apply for Love Is Blind U.K. season 2.

Whereas the original Love Is Blind is hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind U.K. will be hosted by married couple Matt and Emma Willis. Emma is a well-known TV presenter here in the U.K., having worked on shows like Big Brother, The Voice U.K., and The Circle. Her husband, Matt Willis, is a founding member of the pop band Busted and a musician. Now, of course, we’re sure they’ll be fine presenters together, but I’m personally really interested to see how they’ll handle the inevitable reunion. Mr. and Mrs. Lachey haven’t always quite lived up to the task, after all.

The official announcement video confirms that the general structure of the show remains the same, with this year’s hopeful singles not being allowed to see each other until they’re engaged. After that, they’ll head into the real world to see whether their love is strong enough to stand the stress and pressure of general adulthood and planning a wedding in just four weeks.

Curiously, the announcement video makes no mention of the usual “honeymoon” period, in which the engaged couples get to go on a fancy holiday to explore their physical connections with one another. We assume this is part of the show now, too, though we won’t know where they’re headed until the show drops. Perhaps a lovely trip to Brighton is on the cards.

Now, I won’t lie, having watched the American version of Love Is Blind, I’m incredibly curious to see how the British one will play out. Brits definitely handle themselves differently on camera, and this country excels at creating messy reality TV, so I have a feeling that this will produce some genuinely hilarious and memorable moments.

Will these British contestants be the same kind of troublemakers as we’ve seen previously on shows like Too Hot To Handle? Or will Love Is Blind U.K. feel more like the first season of the original show? We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

