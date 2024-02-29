One of Netflix’s most successful dating shows, Love Is Blind, is currently in the midst of its sixth season but any of the previous seasons are also well worth rewatching. The show delivers on drama that’s just as good to watch another time round.

Recommended Videos

The premise of the show is putting a bunch of single people who want to get married into pods, where they date one another. As they get to know each other, they whittle down their list, talking to fewer and fewer people, before hopefully finding someone they want to marry—without ever meeting them.

Not everyone finds a partner, with the show usually focusing on a handful of couples once they leave the pods. As engaged couples, the participants finally meet and embark on a whirlwind relationship, going on their honeymoon, meeting each other’s families, moving in with one another, and discussing what values are important to them.

This culminates in a climactic wedding, where the couples meet at the altar and decide whether they really will get married. It’s certainly an unusual way to meet the one but has resulted in a few couples that are still together and even a few Love Is Blind babies.

Here’s a look at all the seasons of Love Is Blind so far, ranked worst to best.

Love Is Blind Season 3

(Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 3 managed to bring together a bunch of people who had zero chemistry: not the recipe we’re looking for in a love-fuelled reality show. Each couple spent a lot of time talking about how they feel, with none of the fire or passion that has hooked people to the premise of Love Is Blind thus far.

This left viewers with a fairly lacklustre season, to the point where I had to go back and search out pictures for all the contestants, despite remembering seasons 1 and 2 in crystal clear detail (spoilers for where those two early seasons will end up on this list). Enough said.

The one saving grace is that this season brought together Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, a truly heartwarming couple who recently announced they’re expecting their first child.

Love Is Blind Season 5

(Netflix)

The fifth season of Love Is Blind was filled with plenty of drama—but arguably too much. Only two couples, Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata, and Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez, made it to the altar to make the all-important decision, with all the other couples falling prey to arguments and jealousy.

While rampant arguments might sound like it would make for great TV, season 5 veered into territory that left it feeling more cringe than entertaining. Think you’re trapped in a room with the couple who can’t take the hint to take their domestic back to their apartment—and then times that by four. Not ideal reality TV show material.

Season 5 clearly showed that the producers were leaning too much into drama and not enough into love, but thankfully this seemed to teach them enough lessons ahead of…

Love Is Blind Season 6

(Netflix)

We’re only a few episodes away from the end of Love Is Blind season 6, so we think we’ve seen enough to know it’s not going to overtake some of the more iconic seasons of the reality dating show. However, it’s certainly rectified some of the failings of season 5, focusing more on some genuine relationship debates and seemingly fiery chemistry.

However, it does highlight the show falling into the trap of illuminating problematic behavior—but not addressing it. We see Clay Gravesande offer some shocking body-shaming ‘advice’ to his fiance Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, telling her that he would ensure she would be in the gym to avoid getting fat if her body ever changed—even if she was pregnant. While AD seemed shocked, the show itself didn’t make a move to address such harmful statements.

Nonetheless, we’ve still had some quality entertainment with not one, but two love triangles. If you haven’t already, there’s still time to catch up on season 6 before the finale airs on Netflix on March 6.

Love Is Blind Season 4

(Netflix)

This season’s ‘mean girls’ Irina and Micah dominated season 4 of Love Is Blind, taking the spotlight away from the couples—but in the best possible way. For once, this season showed people not just gossiping about each other, but taking the fight directly to each other in some truly iconic showdowns between former besties Irina and Micah.

This was paired with two explosive love triangles that resulted in some truly jaw-dropping cliffhangers in between episode drops. All of this drama didn’t mean that love wasn’t found however, with three season 4 couples still seemingly happily married.

Love Is Blind Season 1

(Netflix)

Back to where it all began. Call it nostalgia, call it what you want—we love Love Is Blind season 1. This photo of Giannina falling down a grassy hill truly sums it up: chaos.

Perhaps it was people going on the show not realizing it would be broadcast to the world, perhaps it was the editors finding their footing, but there were some truly hysterical lines and moments from this season. To name but a few: the conversation between Giannina and Damian about their sex life, taking place across two different rooms; some eyebrow-raising behavior from Barnett, and Carlton’s argument with short-lived fiancé Diamond Jack.

Love Is Blind Season 2

(Netflix)

At the top of our list with ease is season 2, giving us caricatures of villains and heroes, love stories and betrayals. Honestly, the fact that it brought the angel that is Deepti Vempati to the wider public, leading everyone to cheer her on as she turned down red-flag fiance Shake Chatterjee. This was followed by positive riots when the majority of the cast united to tell Shake to stop talking at the reunion, suggesting he’s even more annoying in person than he appeared on screen.

In terms of drama, the awkward love triangle between Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, and Shaina Hurley was simultaneously hard to watch and impossible to look away from.

Now, we’re off to rewatch season 2. Coming for you Deepti!

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]