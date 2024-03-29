A ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Season 7? Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Remember when the 2011 Hunter × Hunter anime first graced us with its presence, and it became readily apparent that the shounen genre was all but solved and we didn’t really need to press ahead with any more stories in this vein?

Recommended Videos

Furthermore, do you remember when we all found out that Hunter × Hunter mastermind Yoshihiro Togashi suffered from immense chronic pain that more or less prevents him from continuing the manga, meaning there’s a good to fair chance that we’ll never see the Dark Continent arc—the storyline that would have followed the Election arc, where the Hunter × Hunter anime ended on—find its way to animation?

I for one remember it all too well, and since some folks have recklessly taken it upon themselves to figure out when we’re getting a seventh season of Hunter × Hunter, it is henceforth my tragic duty to rub the necessary salt in the necessary wounds before too many hopes get up.

Is there a release date for Hunter × Hunter season seven?

No, there is no release date for the seventh season of Hunter × Hunter, as the seventh season of Hunter × Hunter does not exist in any observable capacity whatsoever.

Look, I get it; I want to see an animated Dark Continent arc as much as anyone, but I also know better than to set myself up for what’s effectively guaranteed disappointment.

I therefore recommend taking whatever energy you put towards yearning for Hunter × Hunter season seven, and instead direct it towards gratitude for what Togashi has given to us and the wider manga/anime zeitgeist with his stories. Perhaps a successor will carry the torch forward one day and subsequently enable the anime, but even if such a day will ever exist, it is not this day.

All episodes of Hunter × Hunter are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: Viz Media)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]