Patiently waiting for season six of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

It’s been too long without a new season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The ending of season five opens the story up to many possibilities, and we can’t end the series without seeing Gilead burn to the ground.

Spoilers ahead through season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale

In an unexpected twist of events, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and June (Elizabeth Moss) reunited on a crowded refugee train, leaving Canada. June finds Serena because she hears the cries of Serena’s baby. Can we expect these two women, who were once adversaries, to bring Gilead to its knees? The latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale can’t come any sooner.

Production for the sixth season had to pause because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Last we heard, the final season was set to begin filming this summer and will air sometime in 2025.

Although we all want to see the collapse of Gilead, we’re also hoping for Luke (O-T Fagbenle) to be reunited with June. An arrest warrant was issued for Luke, who killed a man in defense of June. Mr. Thorpe, the deceased, intentionally attempted to kill June by running her over.

Before leaving, June called Luke and asked him to find her. This series is bleak, and we’ve seen the worst brutalities inflicted on women on screen. We’ve witnessed June and women like her suffer at the hands of perverse men and abusive power structures. Despite that, maybe it’s not wishful thinking to hope that June’s family will be reunited once season six rolls around.

