June and Luke get ripped apart by police in The Handmaid's Tale season 5 finale
Category:
TV

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss Says It Might Be a While Before the Final Season

Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 02:19 pm

The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of the most popular streaming dramas since it premiered in 2017. Many fans are wondering when the season 6, the finale, will finally be available to stream on Hulu, almost two years after season 5, and we’ve got answers … sort of.

Based on the books by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian drama set in the fictional country of Gilead. In Gilead, the totalitarian society is ruled by religious fundamentalists who treat women as property. Actress Elisabeth Moss plays June, a handmaid who joins a rebellion to flee Gilead’s grasp and escape to Canada.

What happened at the end of season 5?

It’s been a while since we saw the season 5 finale, so here’s a quick reminder: June is hiding out in Toronto but has still become the target of angry men from Gilead. She has survived a shooting, but then is run down by a man in a car. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) beats the man up, and the man later dies from his injuries. With the law about to crack down on Luke, June grabs her daughter Nichole, and they plan to escape to Hawai’i, but it’s too late. After a tearful exchange, the family is separated and Luke is arrested at the train station.

On the train, June hears a baby crying and is shocked to see her old nemesis Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), who is holding baby Noah. They stare at each other meaningfully before Serena asks wryly, “You got a diaper?”

What’s next for June’s story?

The next season should see the end of June’s tale. The Hulu show has already run far beyond the original Atwood source material, so it’s unclear how the showrunners will wrap things up. One thing is certain: season 6 will tee up the storyline for the planned sequel, The Testaments, a new Hulu series based on Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale sequel of the same name.

The Testaments takes place 15 years after The Handmaid’s Tale, and it’s narrated by Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Dowd has already signed on to reprise the role for the sequel. The Testaments also takes place in Gilead but will feature stories centering around Lydia, as well as Agnes/Hannah and Daisy/Nichole.

So when will season 6 finally arrive on Hulu?

According to Moss, it might be a while. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress and producer admitted production was delayed by the entertainment industry strikes last year, but says they’re planning to start shooting Season 6 in the summer of 2024. “We are going back to shoot this summer,” Moss said. “Our final season … It probably won’t be [released] until maybe 2025.”

It seems we’ll have to be a bit more patient before we see how June’s story ends! Season 6 will stream on Hulu sometime in 2025, which gives us plenty of time to rewatch the first 5 seasons, also streaming on Hulu.

