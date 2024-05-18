Elizabeth Moss in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
(Hulu)
Category:
TV

How Many Seasons of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Are There? Answered

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 18, 2024 10:30 am

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by eminent author Margaret Atwood, the dystopian TV show The Handmaid’s Tale is revered as one of the best dramas of recent years, with its multiple Emmy nominations and wins reflecting that.

Recommended Videos

The Handmaid’s Tale has five seasons, with a sixth and final season set to release in 2025. Season 5 premiered in September 2022, with the last episode releasing in November. As per reports, Hulu and MGM are also collaborating on developing a sequel series, The Testaments, based on Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name. It will be set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The show is created for television by Bruce Miller, who executive produces with Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Warren Littlefield. Atwood serves as a consulting producer, giving input on the creators’ attempts to modernize the book. Elizabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), Madeline Brewer (Orange is the New Black), Ann Dowd (The Leftovers), Max Minghella (The Social Network), and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black) star in leading roles across the five seasons.

The plot features a dystopian world in the aftermath of the Second American Civil War, where a totalitarian government takes over and forces fertile women into child-bearing slavery. The show’s premise and themes have often been brought up in political protests. Parallels have also been drawn between the show and the Christian reconstructionist movement’s attempts to blacklist women from working.

The Handmaid’s Tale has 76 Emmy nominations, 15 of which are wins. The most notable triumphs include an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series win for Elizabeth Moss in 2017 and Ann Dowd’s victory in the same year in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, Disney+, Fandango at Home, Prime Video or Apple TV.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is There a ‘Family Guy’ Season 23 Release Date?
Characters from 'Family Guy' in a still from the show
Category: TV
TV
Is There a ‘Family Guy’ Season 23 Release Date?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Doctor Who’s New Episode Shouts Out the Best Doctor
The Doctor standing on a roomba looking bomb in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
‘Doctor Who’s New Episode Shouts Out the Best Doctor
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Connects Krysten Ritter to the Clone Club Through One Key Character
Kyrsten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes
Category: TV
TV
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Connects Krysten Ritter to the Clone Club Through One Key Character
Kimberly Terasaki and others Kimberly Terasaki and others May 17, 2024
Read Article The Best ‘House of the Dragon’ Characters, Ranked by Watchability
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'
Category: TV
TV
The Best ‘House of the Dragon’ Characters, Ranked by Watchability
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 17, 2024
Read Article A Complete Guide to Every Season and Episode of ‘Bluey’
bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
A Complete Guide to Every Season and Episode of ‘Bluey’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is There a ‘Family Guy’ Season 23 Release Date?
Characters from 'Family Guy' in a still from the show
Category: TV
TV
Is There a ‘Family Guy’ Season 23 Release Date?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Doctor Who’s New Episode Shouts Out the Best Doctor
The Doctor standing on a roomba looking bomb in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
‘Doctor Who’s New Episode Shouts Out the Best Doctor
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Connects Krysten Ritter to the Clone Club Through One Key Character
Kyrsten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes
Category: TV
TV
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Connects Krysten Ritter to the Clone Club Through One Key Character
Kimberly Terasaki and others Kimberly Terasaki and others May 17, 2024
Read Article The Best ‘House of the Dragon’ Characters, Ranked by Watchability
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'
Category: TV
TV
The Best ‘House of the Dragon’ Characters, Ranked by Watchability
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 17, 2024
Read Article A Complete Guide to Every Season and Episode of ‘Bluey’
bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
A Complete Guide to Every Season and Episode of ‘Bluey’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 17, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.