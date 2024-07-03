Whether you watch Hajime no Ippo in English dub or Japanese dub doesn’t matter. As far as boxing is concerned, the only language that matters is the one spoken by the fist.

Recommended Videos

But if you really need an English dub for Hajime no Ippo season two, you’ll have to throw your hopes out of the window. The second season of Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger has never been dubbed in English. It hasn’t even been added to Crunchyroll yet. Many recent viewers have been skipping the second season because of its inaccessibility and the lack of an English dub.

The first season of the anime, which has a staggering 75 episodes, has been dubbed into English. It all started with an inspiring story about a bullied boy who trained to become a boxer. Even in the Japanese dub, seeing Ippo fall only to get back over and over again has been inspirational.

No translation needed, just fists

Hajime no Ippo (2000) pic.twitter.com/ACjMC86noR — Retro Anime (@retro_twt) June 12, 2024

You can watch Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger on Prime Video. If you’ve been a fan of Ippo’s climb through the ranks, then you’ll love the second season just as much. You’ll find yourself easily sitting through 25 episodes of Ippo training and getting stronger.

He’ll be sparring against world champion Ricardo Martinez and many other powerful boxers. It won’t be easy, but if there’s anything Ippo knows how to do, it’s to recover from a fall.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy