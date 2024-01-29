Is There a ‘Gundam Seed Freedom’ U.S. Release Date? Answered

After a long time in development, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom has finally hit Japanese theaters with action-packed visuals and dramatic scenes. Sunrise Studio (Bandai Namco Film Works) will be responsible for bringing this movie to life, just like previous SEED installments.

Recommended Videos

The movie will take place after the events of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny in Cosmic Era 75. The Blue Cosmos’ active threat to Coordinators (modified humans) leads to the establishment of Compass, with Lacus Clyne as president. This is an organization intended to monitor world peace, located in Aprilus, so think of it as Mobile Seed Gundam’s version of the United Nations.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom was released in Japanese cinemas on January 26, 2023, but we don’t have a U.S. release date, and there’s no confirmation yet that there will ever be one, either.

Based on the other trailers, it looks like Kira Yamato won’t be on the best terms with Lacus for this movie, despite their shared goals. Regardless, this wouldn’t be the first time fans have seen Kira come out unscathed from near-death experiences. He’s so resilient, the fandom calls him “Jesus Yamato,” fittingly.

If you want to be prepared for what’s to come, Mobile Seed Gundam: Freedom will also be released as a novel in three volumes on January 30, 2024. There is currently no information about translations of the upcoming novel in English.

(featured image: Sunrise Studio)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]