Is There a ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 5 Release Date on Netflix?

There has been some confusion in recent months as to whether or not season five of the hit anime Demon Slayer is coming to Netflix. This is mainly down to how the streaming platform has presented the series, covering arcs instead of seasons, so with this in mind, is there a fifth season on the horizon?

Recommended Videos

Demon Slayer has got to be one of the most successful ongoing anime franchises, with the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train marking the first time a non-American movie sat atop the annual global box office records, surpassing Spirited Away as the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The series airs in America on Crunchyroll and Netflix, and the latter has caused some confusion recently given how it has divided the shows.

Whereas Crunchyroll divides the show by seasons, Netflix—for some reason—decided to split the show up into arcs. The second season contains two arcs: The Mugen Train arc, consisting of seven episodes, and The Entertainment District arc, consisting of 11 episodes. Given that there are four arcs so far, it has some people confused as to whether the fourth or fifth season is what’s coming next.

The next season will be the fourth season and is set to be released on May 12, with each episode released weekly on Sundays. Since that’s where we are in the series at this point, there is no release date for season 5 yet.

Fans of the show got a peek at what is to come when the movie To the Hashira Training dropped in February this year, for a limited time in the U.K. and the U.S. The next season will cover The Hashira Training arc, which sees the training intensify, even for the renowned Hashira, as a new confrontation looms. Tanjiro will also use the time wisely to improve his skills while discovering more about the strongest Demon Slayer. He will spend time training under the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who will put Tanjiro through his paces to prepare for the battle ahead.

(Ufotable)

Is there going to be a fifth season?

No fifth season has been announced as of yet, but given how popular the show continues to be, it won’t be a surprise when they do announce it. There are two major arcs left in the manga, the Infinity Castle Arc and Sunrise Countdown Arc, that have yet to be adapted. It seems highly likely that Demon Slayer will not keep us waiting on tenterhooks as other anime in the past have done, and that the anime will catch up to the manga’s end in the not-too-distant future.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing/Aniplex of America)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more