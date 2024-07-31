When Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Getting Its DVD Release?

Waiting for Deadpool & Wolverine on streaming services is fine and good, but nothing’s better than owning a physical copy of the movie. That’s something not even Disney+ can take away from you.

Besides, there’s no better way to screencap memes than to own a DVD or Blu-ray copy of Deadpool & Wolverine. While many streaming services won’t allow you to take pictures of the movie, your DVD doesn’t have that same limitation. When the movie becomes available on DVD, you can finally immortalize Henry Cavill’s short but momentous cameo as Wolverine from another universe without being that person who tries to sneak clips in the cinema.

I love the fact that Deadpool is literally talking shit to DC for what they’ve done to Henry Cavill’s Superman #DeadpoolAndWolverine

As of the moment, the release date for the DVD copy of Deadpool & Wolverine has yet to be announced. There were three months between the theatrical premiere of Deadpool 2 and its DVD release. If this movie follows suit, that would give us an October drop for the physical media.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, now is the perfect time to do so while it’s still showing in cinemas. Deadpool & Wolverine has become a domestic success and has grossed over $496 million worldwide.

Although there have been criticisms about the revival of certain characters, it’s clear that fans have grown to appreciate the movie. It’s a Deadpool movie that plays with the concept of the multiverse. All you have to do is sit back, and laugh.

