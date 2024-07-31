Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Wolverine
(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Category:
Movies

When Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Getting Its DVD Release?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 12:34 pm

Waiting for Deadpool & Wolverine on streaming services is fine and good, but nothing’s better than owning a physical copy of the movie. That’s something not even Disney+ can take away from you.

Recommended Videos

Besides, there’s no better way to screencap memes than to own a DVD or Blu-ray copy of Deadpool & Wolverine. While many streaming services won’t allow you to take pictures of the movie, your DVD doesn’t have that same limitation. When the movie becomes available on DVD, you can finally immortalize Henry Cavill’s short but momentous cameo as Wolverine from another universe without being that person who tries to sneak clips in the cinema.

As of the moment, the release date for the DVD copy of Deadpool & Wolverine has yet to be announced. There were three months between the theatrical premiere of Deadpool 2 and its DVD release. If this movie follows suit, that would give us an October drop for the physical media.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, now is the perfect time to do so while it’s still showing in cinemas. Deadpool & Wolverine has become a domestic success and has grossed over $496 million worldwide.

Although there have been criticisms about the revival of certain characters, it’s clear that fans have grown to appreciate the movie. It’s a Deadpool movie that plays with the concept of the multiverse. All you have to do is sit back, and laugh.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.