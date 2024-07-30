Fans Are Convinced Sabrina Carpenter Was Under the Mask in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ever since Deadpool & Wolverine premiered in theaters on July 26, 2024, fans have been obsessing over whether pop singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter made a sneaky cameo in the film as Deadpool 2099. Where did these rumors originate, and … are they true?

The movie has been a box office and critical darling, and there’s no shortage of celebrity cameos to support lead actors Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Is the “Espresso” star one of those mysterious masked actors, or is this just another unfounded internet rumor? We did some digging to find out.

Yes, there are lots of cameos!

There are so many A-list actors who make brief appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine that it’s not surprising Carpenter’s name has been added to the list. Some of the celebrities who make cameos in the film include Channing Tatum as Gambit, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, Chris Evans as as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Henry Cavill as alternate Wolverine, and Blake Lively as as Lady Deadpool.

Aside from Lady Deadpool, there are eleven other Deadpool variants to keep track of, including Dogpool, Nicepool, Kidpool, Headpool, Babypool, Cowboy Deadpool, Welshpool, Watari (Ronin-pool), and finally, Deadpool 2099. This final character is a futuristic version of Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, and she uses a light-based laser weapon instead of a sword and has a more technologically advanced suit than her counterparts. In Marvel comic book lore, Deadpool 2099 is the daughter of Wade and Shiklah, and her name is Warda Wilson.

Deadpool 2099 makes an appearance in the final battle scene of Deadpool & Wolverine, but she wears a mask and the actor’s identity is not shared in the credits. Or is it?

Internet rumors

Two days before the movie premiered, a blurry screenshot of what appeared to be the film’s end credits began circulating online. On the image, Carpenter is listed as the actor portraying Deadpool 2099, but there are some other big hints that the image might not be entirely accurate. For example, actors Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Benedict Wong, and Karl Urban are also listed in the credits, yet they do not appear in the movie. Also, Garfield’s name isn’t even spelled correctly!

OMG SABRINA CARPENTER EM DEADPOOL HIIII pic.twitter.com/9yzp3TM0Vv — acervo sabrina carpenter? (@sabrinacervo) July 24, 2024

This screenshot has since been debunked, so it’s definitely a fake circulated by hopeful fans. Sadly, Sabrina Carpenter does not appear as Deadpool 2099 in Deadpool & Wolverine, but that doesn’t mean she won’t turn up in the future! The identity of Deadpool 2099 remains a mystery, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe could always tap the popular actress for a role in the franchise later on. To that, all we have to say is, “Please please please!”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

