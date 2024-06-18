James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Finally Has a Release Window

James Gunn’s first project since he took over as the co-CEO of DC Studios, the animated series Creature Commandos, finally has a concrete release window.

Recommended Videos

Attending the Annecy Animation Festival virtually via a video message, Gunn shared a detailed description of what to expect from the show, among other elements. Creature Commandos will land on Max in December 2024 and is set to feature a star-studded cast.

Here’s what Gunn said about what to expect from the show:

“The new series picks up directly after our Peacemaker season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions. Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.”

While Viola Davis is confirmed to star as Amanda Waller after portraying the character in Suicide Squad films and the Peacemaker TV show, other actors who are confirmed to be a part of the cast include:

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

Indira Verma as the Bride of Frankenstein

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorous

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel

Steve Agee as John Economos

Anya Chalotra as Cerce

The series will be a part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods & Monsters, which has multiple other projects in the pipeline, including James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman (2025). The animation for Creature Commandos is provided by Bobbypills and the show is a co-production between DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. The characters from the animated series are expected to feature in other DC media as well, and they will likely carry the same actor and look throughout their time in the DC Universe.

The squad at the center of Creature Commandos has been described as kind of a military unit, and their story was set in World War II in the original comics. The original team first appeared in Weird War Tales #93, created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. Their Marvel parallel can be considered to be Nick Fury’s Howling Commandos. However, they haven’t appeared in a major-scale TV or film so far and have only been restricted to fleeting appearances in a few animated series.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy