Superman in Superman: Legacy
Category:
Movies

The First Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Is Here and I Love Him

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 6, 2024 04:04 pm

We have been waiting for our first look at James Gunn’s Superman and this new image didn’t disappoint! Look, you cannot go wrong with a hot image of Clark Kent. It is one of the best things we have as a society. And David Corenswet’s is perfection.

Recommended Videos

As with every new Superman, the first thing fans want to see is his suit! And now James Gunn has given us our first look at Corenswet’s vibe as Kal-El. Released by Gunn, the caption reads “Get ready,” with a release date of July 11, 2025. Oh boy will I.

It’s not game-changing but it is Superman. Putting on a pair of red boots, the image shows Clark sitting on a chair preparing for whatever is going on outside of his window. Maybe it is the curl or just that I will always be in love with Superman but my first thought looking at this image was “OH YES SIR.” Well, that and 10/10 would smooch but that’s just my reaction to Superman all the time. What can I say? Lois Lane is a lucky girl.

This is also the first real look we’ve had at the new Superman suit and while it is a bit darker in color (much like how Henry Cavill’s suit was), it is nice to see that bright yellow background in the “S”!

That’s over a year away though!

The excitement was short-lived for me when I realized just how far away that release date is. They are currently in the midst of filming Superman and a July of 2025 release date means we have a long while before we have new information about Gunn’s work. I am excited to see Corenswet’s suit but I also want to know what Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois energy is going to be.

For now, I will just have to thrive in the knowledge that that Superman curl is spot on. I love it so much.

(featured image: DC / Warner Bros.)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why Is A24 Suppressing Its Own Jan. 6 Documentary?
Insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as seen in the documentary 'The Sixth'
Category: Movies
Movies
Why Is A24 Suppressing Its Own Jan. 6 Documentary?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 6, 2024
Read Article A New ‘Maze Runner’ Movie Is in the Works!
Ki Hong Lee, Rosa Salazar, Dylan O'Brien and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on a poster for Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Category: Movies
Movies
A New ‘Maze Runner’ Movie Is in the Works!
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 6, 2024
Read Article The Cast of ‘The Fall Guy’ Shares Their Go-To Cry Songs
Ryan gosling leaning on a wall in sunglasses
Category: Movies
Movies
The Cast of ‘The Fall Guy’ Shares Their Go-To Cry Songs
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
The cast of 'Unfrosted,' including Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 5, 2024
Read Article Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Djimon Hounsou as General Titus in Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
Category: Movies
Movies
Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why Is A24 Suppressing Its Own Jan. 6 Documentary?
Insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as seen in the documentary 'The Sixth'
Category: Movies
Movies
Why Is A24 Suppressing Its Own Jan. 6 Documentary?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 6, 2024
Read Article A New ‘Maze Runner’ Movie Is in the Works!
Ki Hong Lee, Rosa Salazar, Dylan O'Brien and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on a poster for Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Category: Movies
Movies
A New ‘Maze Runner’ Movie Is in the Works!
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 6, 2024
Read Article The Cast of ‘The Fall Guy’ Shares Their Go-To Cry Songs
Ryan gosling leaning on a wall in sunglasses
Category: Movies
Movies
The Cast of ‘The Fall Guy’ Shares Their Go-To Cry Songs
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
The cast of 'Unfrosted,' including Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Unfrosted’ Is as Sugary and Fleeting as Its Breakfast Inspiration
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 5, 2024
Read Article Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Djimon Hounsou as General Titus in Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
Category: Movies
Movies
Why the Future of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Series Remains Uncertain
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 4, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.