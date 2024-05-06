The First Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Is Here and I Love Him

We have been waiting for our first look at James Gunn’s Superman and this new image didn’t disappoint! Look, you cannot go wrong with a hot image of Clark Kent. It is one of the best things we have as a society. And David Corenswet’s is perfection.

As with every new Superman, the first thing fans want to see is his suit! And now James Gunn has given us our first look at Corenswet’s vibe as Kal-El. Released by Gunn, the caption reads “Get ready,” with a release date of July 11, 2025. Oh boy will I.

It’s not game-changing but it is Superman. Putting on a pair of red boots, the image shows Clark sitting on a chair preparing for whatever is going on outside of his window. Maybe it is the curl or just that I will always be in love with Superman but my first thought looking at this image was “OH YES SIR.” Well, that and 10/10 would smooch but that’s just my reaction to Superman all the time. What can I say? Lois Lane is a lucky girl.

This is also the first real look we’ve had at the new Superman suit and while it is a bit darker in color (much like how Henry Cavill’s suit was), it is nice to see that bright yellow background in the “S”!

That’s over a year away though!

The excitement was short-lived for me when I realized just how far away that release date is. They are currently in the midst of filming Superman and a July of 2025 release date means we have a long while before we have new information about Gunn’s work. I am excited to see Corenswet’s suit but I also want to know what Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois energy is going to be.

For now, I will just have to thrive in the knowledge that that Superman curl is spot on. I love it so much.

