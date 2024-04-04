‘Beastars’ Is Returning for Season 3!

Beastars Season 3 is coming, and even fans who’ve read and finished the manga can’t wait to see the return of Legoshi and his friends.

We won’t be getting the whole season right away though. The show is following the trend of cutting the last season into two parts instead of releasing them at once (or as two different seasons). What we know so far is that the first part of Beastars Season 3 will be coming to Netflix in 2024 at an unspecified date.

The second part has also been confirmed, but Netflix has yet to announce its release date. It took us three years to get the third season, but we hopefully won’t have to wait too long for the second half of the anime.

Part one of Beastars Season 3 will cover Interspecies Relations, the fourth arc of the manga. This includes chapters 100–123, where we see Legoshi finally free from bars and living life as an adult. It’s not easy, and he’s struggling to fight his carnivore instincts, but he’s getting by and even making new herbivore friends. Who would’ve thought meat withdrawal was a real thing?

The second part will cover the Revenge of the Love Failure arc, which comprises everything until chapter 196. There’s no official news regarding the episode count for parts one and two of Beastars Season 3, but we can expect roughly 12 episodes or more per part.

