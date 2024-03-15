Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Available To Watch on Netflix? Here’s What We Know

With The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Dead City, and Daryl Dixon putting AMC’s defining apocalyptic story back in the spotlight, you might be wondering where to (re)watch the franchise’s flagship show. After all, The Walking Dead, which ran for 11 seasons on AMC, is an undeniably gripping, emotional—and intermittently taxing—series.

Though The Walking Dead is an AMC original and thus available to anyone with an AMC+ subscription (a relatively small handful of people, we’d imagine), a show this impactful must be available to watch elsewhere, too. Does that include the biggest streaming platform of all?

Is The Walking Dead streaming on Netflix?

Yes, The Walking Dead is available to watch on Netflix in various territories, including the U.S., Canada, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and more. In the U.S., The Walking Dead began streaming on Netflix back in 2011 as part of a multi-year pact, with new seasons available on the platform each year. The Walking Dead’s final season, season 11, premiered on Netflix in January 2023.

As reported by What’s On Netflix, AMC’s standard deal with Netflix states that a series will leave the platform four years after the final season has been added to Netflix’s catalog. This would mean that The Walking Dead will be available to watch on Netflix in the U.S. until January 2027. This could be different for other territories, depending on when they received the final season of the show. However, with Netflix, anything is possible—both parties could choose to extend the license in the U.S. at any time, and international territories may lose it sooner than expected.

The Walking Dead’s numerous spinoffs, including Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and The Ones We Love, are not currently available to stream on Netflix.

