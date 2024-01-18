Will ‘Suits’ Return for Season 10 After Finding Success on Netflix?

Despite Suits last debuting a new episode in 2019, the show has recently surged in popularity once more. After Netflix acquired the streaming rights, the legal drama became one of the streaming platforms’ best-watched shows, spending “12 weeks in the number one spot on the Nielsen streaming charts” in the second half of 2023, as reported by Deadline.

Naturally, audiences who discovered the show on Netflix are eager to know whether the story will continue. Suits produced nine seasons in total, eight of which initially became available on Netflix. So, will there be more? Will Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Louis (Rick Hoffman), and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) find a way to work together once more? Will Mike (Patrick J. Adams) return as a series regular?

Will Suits return for season 10?

(USA Network)

At the moment, it looks unlikely. The show already underwent a soft reboot with season 8 after three series regulars, including Adams, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle, all left the show. Macht, Rafferty, and Hoffman stayed on, with Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl rounding out the cast for the final two seasons. Season 9, which ran for 10 episodes, also coincided with the expiry of Macht, Rafferty, and Hoffman’s contracts. That would likely have been enough reason to end the show after nine seasons, but series creator Aaron Korsh also announced that the decision to end the show after nine seasons was made after they finished shooting season 6.

This does mean, however, that the show got to end on its own terms, which, in this day and age, is no small feat. However, no one expected Suits to become as successful on streaming as it has been, understandably raising questions about whether the show might ever return for a reboot.

Korsh, however, has let his audience down gently, saying that there is currently no talk of a Suits revival, despite the series finale leaving a tiny window of opportunity: the unresolved emotional tension between Louis, Harvey, and Donna, as Harvey and Donna had chosen to leave the firm and move to Seattle to work with Mike and Rachel.

Korsh has said that any talk of a revival after Suits’ initial success on Netflix was stopped by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, which will affect the industry for months, if not years, to come. Getting everyone back on board will be difficult enough, let alone finding a network or streaming service willing to take on such a high-profile project during such a turbulent time. Suits‘ only official spinoff, Pearson, which focused on Jessica Pearson’s (Torres) new career in Chicago, was sadly canceled after one season, proving that part of Suits‘ winning formula was the ensemble cast.

On the whole, though, all of the charaters were granted a happy ending. What more could you ask for?

