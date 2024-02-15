Do We Know When ‘Suits: LA’ Will Be Released?

NBCUniversal has officially decided to move forward with a second Suits spinoff, currently known as Suits: LA. As you may have gathered from the title, the new Suits show will take place in Los Angeles and center on an entertainment-focused law firm.

It was recently announced that Stephen Amell (Arrow) will be leading the new Suits spinoff. He will be portraying a character named Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor—which creates a potential narrative possibility for Suits characters to make an appearance in the new series—who is now the head of a prestigious Los Angeles law firm. Black specializes in criminal and entertainment law and works closely with an old friend. The show’s official logline, as reported by People, reads:

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Suits: LA was created by Aaron Korsch, Suits’ original creator. Suits’ previous spinoff, Pearson, was made without Korsch’s direct involvement and was canceled after just one season.

On February 1, 2024, NBC ordered a Suits: LA pilot, which has been written by Korsch and will be executive produced by Korsch, along with David Bartis, Doug Liman, Victoria Mahoney, and Gene Klein. Mahoney will also direct the episode.

When will Suits: LA premiere?

It’s been confirmed by several outlets, including People and The Hollywood Reporter, that Suits: LA is set to begin production in Vancouver at the end of March this year. If Suits: LA receives a series order, it could potentially join NBC’s 2024-2025 schedule. It would then most likely be released as part of NBC’s midseason line-up, premiering sometime at the beginning of 2025. However, nothing has currently been confirmed.

