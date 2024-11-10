Is ‘Squid Game’ season 2 really necessary?

Squid Game 2 is slated for release on December 26, 2024, but I honestly don’t see why another season even exists.

When the first season of Squid Game aired on Netflix in 2021, it took the internet by storm. It became the platform’s most-watched original, with more than 142 million households tuning into the Korean series. The drama tells a tale of economic struggles, class disparity, and capitalism in South Korea, set in a deathly arena where players play children’s games until one is crowned the winner of 45.6 billion Korean won.

Spoiler warning: The show ended with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) ultimately winning the final prize, at the expense of losing his allies Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) and Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho Yeon). As the winner and only survivor of the games, Seong Gi-hun is awarded the cash prize and the chance to return to the outside world as a wealthy man. When he learns his daughter will be moving to America, he initially plans to go and be with her. However, he ultimately chooses to stay in South Korea and take revenge on those who created and funded the games.

Do we really need Squid Game 2?

It seems like a good premise, right? But many (myself included) are wondering why this apparent revenge plot involves him playing the games again. What will happen to Seong Gi-hun? Wouldn’t it have been better if he went to America to be with his daughter?

When Netflix released the latest trailer for Squid Game 2, the reactions were mixed. Loyal fans of the first season expressed their excitement for season 2, especially since K-pop stars Jo Yuri and T.O.P are part of the cast. However, not everyone had that same excitement.

There’s no stopping the game ?? Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/z1yDgowXxs — Netflix (@netflix) October 31, 2024

Many wondered if it was necessary for him to re-join the games and questioned if his joining the games would be enough to overpower the greed of the contestants who wanted to win the cash prize. It’s possible he could try making sure everyone lives, but that would be impossible. We already see some people die in the trailer, and with people’s greed increasing through each game, it’s likely sabotage from other players will come into play.

Him saying "I've played the games before…" implies there's no switch up.



Red light, green light is bread and butter so that's def not going anywhere. But the tug of war guarantees bodies…at least half.



Marbles too…thats another half.



Glass bridge is iffy. He cant save… — ShadesnFades (@ShadesnFades) November 1, 2024

The main thing I’m worried about is whether Squid Game season 2 will even be any good. If it isn’t, then it will look like season 2 was made as a quick cash grab for the creators, which is everything that season 1 stood against, thematically.

Squid Game season 1 painted a picture of how desperate those with little to no money can become, even staying in a game that would likely kill them for a chance at life-changing money. It shows the struggle and pressure they face as they live in adversity, while the rich only manage to get richer and profit from the struggles of others. With such intricate lessons revolving around capitalism and money, it feels as if season 2 is losing that meaning, just profiting off a popular name. The Squid Game: The Challenge reality show doesn’t help matters, either.

The first game was just the beginning.



Squid Game Season 2 is arriving 26 December. pic.twitter.com/qt6aZWvLDh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 2, 2024

Isn’t it off-putting that season 3 is already in the post-production stage and is set to air in 2025 when season 2 has yet to air and hasn’t been proven to be successful yet? This is another aspect that makes it feel like they are simply trying to make money off the Squid Game brand.

With season 2 airing in December, only time will tell if Squid Game 2 will actually be good or if it’s just a way for the team behind the series to earn some money.

