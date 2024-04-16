Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling: Arise poster for RPG by Netmarble
Category:
Anime

We Need More ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes—Has Season 1 Come to an End?

Image of Kirsten Carey
Kirsten Carey
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 07:22 am

Going into 2024, it was apparent that Solo Leveling was one of the most anticipated anime of the entire year.

Recommended Videos

Since DUBU, Chugong, and g-hoon’s webtoon is widely considered to be the most popular webtoon series, the hype was incredibly high from just the initial announcement alone. But A-1 Pictures (the same studio behind Sword Art Online) followed through and gave us one hell of an anime. Solo Leveling fever is so high, a game was announced before episode 12 even aired.

But is 12 episodes really it? It feels very much like Jin Woo was just getting cooking. Several notable anime in recent memory—like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, The Apothecary Diaries, and Delicious In Dungeon—have aired in two consecutive installments, making up one 24-episode season in total. Other shows kick their second cour a couple of months down the line. Is 12 episodes really all that Solo Leveling’s first season has to offer?

Will there be more Solo Leveling?

The bad news is that, yes, season 1 of Solo Leveling is over. After kicking off in January, the season wrapped up with its incredibly epic 12th episode, “Arise,” which aired on March 30, 2024.

While that might be disappointing, there’s some incredibly good news, too. No sooner had “Arise” finished airing than Solo Leveling announced it would be coming back for a second season. So even though there’s no more Solo Leveling right now, there will absolutely be more Solo Leveling in the future. The second season will be subtitled -Arise from the Shadow-.

The question then becomes when the second season will be released. Many outlets are publishing that season two will air during Q4 of 2024, meaning we could get more Solo Leveling as soon as October. This would make it spiritually similar to another model for a two-cour season, though—for example, Spy x Family‘s first season followed this exact model. This resemblance could, unfortunately, prove that this claim is just a rumor.

In truth, there is no official release date for Solo Leveling’s second season yet. The wait will certainly be longer than if the first season had a secret second cour. We’ll probably have to wait until next year at the earliest, but the wait will absolutely be worth it. In the meantime, if it helps even a little, you can watch a two-part 40-minute documentary about the making of the series called The Leveling of Solo Leveling right now on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8 anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Saitama in 'One-Punch Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Himawari saves Shukaku from Boruto
Category: Anime
Anime
Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 14, 2024
Read Article We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Thorfinn's return during the second season of Vinland Saga
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Re:Monster Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Tomokui Kanata in goblin form in 'Re:Monster'.
Category: Anime
Anime
Re:Monster Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8 anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Saitama in 'One-Punch Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Himawari saves Shukaku from Boruto
Category: Anime
Anime
Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 14, 2024
Read Article We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Thorfinn's return during the second season of Vinland Saga
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Re:Monster Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Tomokui Kanata in goblin form in 'Re:Monster'.
Category: Anime
Anime
Re:Monster Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 13, 2024
Author
Kirsten Carey
Kirsten (she/her) is a contributing writer at the Mary Sue specializing in anime and gaming. In the last decade, she's also written for Channel Frederator (and its offshoots), Screen Rant, and more. In the other half of her professional life, she's also a musician, which includes leading a very weird rock band named Throwaway. When not talking about One Piece or The Legend of Zelda, she's talking about her cats, Momo and Jimbei.