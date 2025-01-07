Is Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne the official pick for the DCU Batman? Matt Reeves weighs in

The question has been circulating online a lot about who the DCU Batman is. With Superman coming out later this year, fans want to know what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned. But is Robert Pattinson taking on the cowl in stories outside of Matt Reeves’ Gotham?

Recommended Videos

Reeves was at the Golden Globes this past weekend to celebrate the success of the HBO series The Penguin set in his version of Gotham. While Colin Farrell took home the prize for his work as Oz Cobb, questions swirled on the red carpet about Reeves’ sequel to The Batman. News broke that The Batman – Part II would be delayed until 2027 and Ash Crossan asked Reeves about the new release date for the film for The Hollywood Reporter.

Then, MTV‘s Josh Horowitz spoke with Reeves about the rumors that Pattinson could be taking over as the DCU Batman. When The Batman was originally released, it was dubbed as its “own” thing separate from the Ben Affleck Batman stories. But now that the DCU is starting with a new slate of heroes and with Reeves’ success in Gotham, the question remains.

According to Reeves, it is still up in the air. “It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense. I think what’s been great is it was really a kind of story I wanted to tell – we’re calling it The Epic Crime Saga and all of that – which is the thrust of what we want to do, and it’s been important to be able to play that out,” he told Horowitz.

Matt Reeves is working on The Batman – Part II

The Batman was released back in 2022 and, for me, was a perfect film about the Dark Knight. He was actually a detective and this Gotham is a place that everyone should fear. But it also left many wondering what would happen with this world that Reeves was building under the new DCU. According to him, both Gunn and Safran are allowing Reeves and creatives like Lauren LeFranc build their Gotham as they see fit.

Reeves did not give more insight into whether Robert Pattinson would be the official DCU Batman but he did praise Gunn and Safran for allowing his Gotham to evolve. “And James and Peter have been really, really great about that, and they are letting us do that. And what the future brings, I can’t really tell you. I have no idea right now, except that my head is down now about getting The Batman – Part II shooting and to make it something really special, which, of course, is the most important thing,” he said. “I don’t know, we’ll have to see where that goes.”

So for now, we just don’t know. Personally, I’d love if we kept Reeves’ world separate and told a wider Batman story for the DCU with a different actor/Gotham. But I also love all things Batman and if I can have more Bruce Wayne in my life, then I am a happy girl.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy