Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo Is Returning to the NCIS Universe—and He’s Not Alone

Michael Weatherly is not done with the NCIS universe yet.

One of the most expansive police procedural franchises on TV, NCIS has currently produced five different TV shows, including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hawai’i, and its first internationally set series, Sydney. Now, they’re adding a sixth and seventh NCIS show to the list, one of which features the return of two fan-favorite characters.

Earlier this year, Michael Weatherly teased Tony DiNozzo’s return to NCIS, saying that DiNozzo was “the one character that felt unfinished.” Weatherly originally exited the show after season 13, one of the biggest original cast members to do so at the time, leaving the series to star in the CBS legal drama Bull (it should be noted, however, that Weatherly was accused of harassment by former Bull co-star Eliza Dushku).

Recently, Weatherly got his wish to revisit DiNozzo, reprising his role on NCIS in season 21, episode 2, “The Stories We Leave Behind,” an episode that paid tribute to the late David McCallum and his character, longtime medical examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

But that’s not all.

Shortly after the episode aired, CBS and Paramount+ announced a brand-new NCIS spinoff, one focused on Weatherly’s DiNozzo and fellow NCIS agent and love interest, Ziva David. Cote de Pablo, who originally left NCIS two years before Weatherly did, will be reprising her role as Ziva in the as yet untitled NCIS spinoff.

Tony and Ziva’s love story was one of NCIS’ most popular ships, nicknamed “Tiva.” It’s no surprise that CBS and Paramount would want to capitalize on their ongoing popularity and the actors’ on-screen chemistry.

According to CBS, the spinoff will continue Tony and Ziva’s story from her guest appearances in NCIS season 17. In the series, Tony left NCIS to raise his and Ziva’s daughter, Tali, after Ziva was reportedly killed. However, years later, Ziva resurfaced, and with the help of her old NCIS colleagues, she completed one last all-important mission before finally reuniting with Tony and her daughter in Paris.

The show’s official logline reads:

“When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

Tony and Ziva’s NCIS spinoff will be the first to stream exclusively on Paramount+, produced by CBS Studios. The series will be shot on location in Paris and throughout Europe.

The other new NCIS show in the works is NCIS: Origins, which will chronicle the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ career with NCIS. Mark Harmon, who originally portrayed Gibbs on NCIS for 19 seasons, will narrate the show, while Austin Stowell (Whiplash, The Hating Game) will portray Gibbs’ younger self.

There are currently no release dates in sight for either spinoff, but rest assured, NCIS fans, there’s plenty more to come.

