Fans Are Hoping This Star From ‘The Matrix’ Shows up in ‘The Acolyte’

The first trailer just dropped for the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte and fans are already excited. The new series from Leslye Headland (Sleeping With Other People, Russian Doll) takes place during the High Republic, about a century before Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The Acolyte follows former Padawan Mae (Amandla Stenberg) who reunites with her Jedi Master Sol (Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a series of Jedi murders. But is Mae the one hunting the Jedi? And is she an acolyte of the Jedi or the Sith?

Headland took inspiration from Japanese cinema, saying “One thing to know about the show is that we’ve been talking about it as a mystery-thriller. It is a serialized story, so each episode gives you more information about the story,” Headland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “We were obviously influenced by samurai films and wuxia films, but also films like Rashomon, where you see one story and then you see it done a different way. So, what separates [Star Wars: The Acolyte] from some of the other Star Wars series is that it’s told in that particular way.”

In an age of light, a darkness rises.



On June 4, don’t miss the two-episode premiere of @OfficialAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ul3EZubba6 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 19, 2024

The series also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Charlie Barnett. But many fans are wondering if John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, will appear in the series.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, so far Reeves isn’t listed as a cast member. If Reeves does make an appearance, it will likely be brief. But again, there is zero confirmation he’s in the series.

The rumor likely started because of Reeves’ The Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss. Moss will play Jedi Master Indara, and the teaser trailer shows her wielding a lightsaber. And while we’re always onboard for a Moss-Reeves reunion, I wouldn’t hold my breath on this one.

The Acolyte premieres on June 4, 2024 on Disney+.

(featured image: screencap/Disney+)

