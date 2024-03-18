‘The Acolyte’ Is Set To Plunge Audiences Into a New ‘Star Wars’ Era in a Big Way

If there’s one criticism of Andor that simply can’t be avoided, it’s that the depth of quality in its dramatic storytelling fundamentals make the more widespread Star Wars cheese a touch more exhausting in comparison. In other words, it’s a fault you want to have.

And The Acolyte may just end up joining the Diego Luna-led masterpiece in that circle when it drops this summer, as promises of intriguing genre stylings have only been underscored by its plans to bring the High Republic era to perhaps its widest audience yet—with its first trailer set to arrive tomorrow.

But what is the High Republic era exactly? And how does it relate to when The Acolyte takes place?

When does The Acolyte take place?

As stated, The Acolyte‘s events are set during the High Republic era, which chronicles stories on the Star Wars timeline that take place roughly 500 to 100 years before the Skywalker Saga (or BBY—Before the Battle of Yavin). In The Acolyte’s case, the story takes place 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

The High Republic era, as indicated by its name, is characterized as a time of prosperity for the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order, the latter of which finds itself in deep conflict with the Nihil space Vikings over the course of the centuries.

Most of Star Wars’ High Republic media has come in the form of novels and comic books, and The Acolyte will be the third non-print release to take place in the era, after 2023’s Young Jedi Adventures and Respawn Entertainment’s action-adventure video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg as an unnamed former padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae), who together delve into a twisted political underbelly as they investigate some mysterious criminal activities. Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Charlie Barnett also star.

