What Are the Chances That Henry Cavill Might Return to ‘The Witcher’?

After the second half of The Witcher season 3 arrived on Netflix on July 27, fans may be wondering if the show’s lead star, Henry Cavill, will return for season 4. The Witcher has been officially renewed for a fourth season, though it’s unclear when it might premiere, especially with production reportedly delayed, likely due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, season 3 ended with quite a few intriguing new storylines that viewers will be anticipating further exploration of in season 4. Geralt (Cavill) finishes off the series with a new team at his side, while Ciri (Freya Allen) takes on a new identity.

While The Witcher has received some mixed reviews from critics and audiences and has diverged quite significantly from its source material at times, one constant throughout the past three seasons has been Cavill’s performance as Geralt. He brings charm, gruffness, and a cynicism to his character that works well, and he has the physique and ferocity to make the battle scenes believable and brutal. So it’s understandable that fans might still be holding out hope of seeing him return for another season.

Will Henry Cavill return for season 4 of The Witcher?

(Netflix)

Unfortunately, Cavill is not returning for The Witcher season 4. In October of 2022, Cavill announced that he would be departing The Witcher after season 3. Given season 4’s renewal, the show will continue without Cavill, and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt for season 4 and beyond. Despite the announcement, some fans may have hoped that things would change. After all, just shortly after Cavill announced he was stepping away from The Witcher, he found out that his return as Superman in the DC Universe was not happening.

Cavill cameoed as Superman in the DCU’s Black Adam and believed he was returning to the role for future projects as well. However, by December 2022, DC Studios’ new co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, revealed that they were recasting Superman. Since one of the prevailing theories was that Cavill had given up The Witcher to commit to the DCU, many wondered if news of Superman falling through would result in Cavill backtracking on his departure from The Witcher. After all, it’s unclear if The Witcher will even survive Cavill’s departure. Surely, if his exit was a misunderstanding and he was misled by DC Studios, an arrangement could be made to bring him back? However, Cavill losing the Superman role did not lead him back to The Witcher.

As of now, Hemsworth is still set to replace Cavill in season 4 and will seemingly maintain the role if the show returns for subsequent seasons. There’s always a small possibility of Cavill having a cameo or appearing in flashbacks in season 4, especially since The Witcher has teased that Geralt’s transformation into Hemsworth will be acknowledged and explained in the show. Unless a secret cameo is confirmed, though, Cavill will not return to The Witcher going forward.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]