Where to watch ‘Hacks’ after it dominated the Emmys

One of the best new comedies of the last few years is undoubtedly Hacks. And—okay, it’s also dramatic, yes. It’s a comedy-drama. But this is the era of The Bear. Our best live-action comedies have heavy doses of drama in them now.

Recommended Videos

Hacks is the tale of Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart), a legendary older comedian who refuses to retire her standup career. And so Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbender) comes on to help Vance as a writer, punching up her act for a new Vegas residency and other gigs as the series progresses. As the two develop a tumultuous professional relationship, they also form a deep personal bond.

Since it premiered in May 2021, you’ve probably heard a lot of positive rumblings about, if not outright hype for, Hacks. After all, this year at the Emmys, it won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Hell, after its first season, it won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in 2022. Jean Smart probably has a whole shelf crammed full of the awards she’s won for Hacks.

But where can you watch it?

Where is Hacks streaming?

With Hacks‘ third season wrapping up earlier this year, season four immediately confirmed to be coming our way upon the third season finale, there’s no better time to start catching up on one of the best comedy-drama-comedies currently on TV. Plus, a tale about the weird, aggravating, unique ways in which it’s hard for women to navigate showbusiness is refreshing. I get it.

Hacks is a Max original series. What does that mean if you want to watch it on other platforms?

Unfortunately for everyone who doesn’t have a Max account, Zaslav and company are not exactly keen to let their original series go off onto other platforms. Unless it’s Scavengers Reign, which Max unwisely dropped because dropping animated series is what they do best, leaving Netflix to pick it up to see what happens. But otherwise—Max series tend to stay on Max.

In other words, Hacks is unfortunately not on Netflix or other platforms. You can buy the seasons or individual episodes on Amazon or Vudu.

Seriously, though. It’s a wildly different show, but if you have Netflix, you should watch Scavengers Reign. If only to just stick it to Max for not letting Hacks on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy