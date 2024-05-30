‘Hacks’ Is Officially Returning for Season 4

Hacks just wrapped up its third season, and Max wasted no time at all in renewing the beloved comedy series for season 4.

Max has officially given Hacks a season 4 renewal hours after releasing the final two episodes of season 3. If you haven’t watched the finale yet, I’ll keep it light on spoilers: Deborah (Jean Smart) is charting the course for the next chapter of her career, the late-night hosting gig she’s always wanted. Unfortunately, as a woman in this (or any) industry, certain compromises are necessary—which winds up putting her at odds with Ava (Hannah Einbinder) yet again.

Hacks creators Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello have said they pitched the series as a five-season story, and so far, it seems things are going to plan. In an interview with Deadline, Downs explained that Deborah has finally gotten “her white whale,” while Statsy added, “It’s giving her what she wanted for so long, but at what cost? What we’re setting up is that Deborah is now on the biggest stage of her career.”

Meanwhile, Kayla (the great Meg Stalter, who only gets better each season) and Jimmy (Downs) end the season on a positive note: After a disastrous meeting with a rising star (Kathryn Newton!) who also happens to be Kayla’s high-school bully, Kayla storms off and decides to take a break from Los Angeles. After telling Jimmy that he doesn’t really care what she thinks, Jimmy takes drastic action and runs after Kayla at the airport just as she’s about to get on a plane out of town. What would we do without these two?? Luckily, we don’t have to think too hard about that because Hacks will indeed be back(s) for season 4, probably in 2025.

