Levi and Azi relax against Azi's motorbike with a vast sky before them in Scavengers Reign.
(Max)
Category:
TV

Last Year’s Best New Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 10, 2024 03:56 pm

In the files of “Things that Sound Like Bad News But Are Actually Good in a Way,” a stylish eco-horror series has reportedly been canceled on Max and is making the move to Netflix. No, I’m not talking about The Last of Us. I’m talking about Scavengers Reign, an animated series that debuted on Max last year.

Recommended Videos

If you haven’t heard of Scavengers Reign, it’s not your fault. After its October 2023 release, the series largely flew under the radar. Scavengers Reign tells the story of the crew of the Demeter, a ship that crashes on the alien planet Vesta. After being jettisoned in escape pods and landing in various places around the planet, the survivors start to make their way toward the ship’s landing site so that they can wake up their cryogenically frozen crew mates, re-launch the Demeter, and go home.

What they don’t realize, though, is that the flora and fauna of Vesta wants nothing more than to devour them and change them into something unrecognizable. As I mentioned in my review of the series, Scavengers Reign combines elements of Annihilation, Akira, and Alien.

Now, Variety reports that Max has canceled the series and Netflix has picked it up. Here’s the twist, though: Netflix’s deal is non-exclusive, so the series will continue to stream on Max. Not only that, but Netflix hasn’t ruled out the possibility of renewing Scavengers Reign for a second season.

Scavengers Reign‘s producers Joseph Bennett, Sean Buckelew, James Merrill, and Benjy Brooke expressed gratitude that Netflix has picked up the show. “We are beyond thrilled that ‘Scavengers Reign’ will be joining the incredible animation lineup on Netflix,” the four told Variety via Greenstreet Pictures. “We’re immensely grateful to everyone who has watched the show already and to Netflix for giving it an opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience.”

Scavengers Reign begins streaming on Netflix on May 31.

(via Variety)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Anthony Bridgerton, Season 2
Category: TV
TV
So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Not Dead Yet’ Officially Dead at ABC
Gina Rodriguez in 'Not Dead Yet'
Category: TV
TV
‘Not Dead Yet’ Officially Dead at ABC
The Mary Sue Staff The Mary Sue Staff May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Casts an MCU Baddie as Rick Flag’s Daddy
Frank Grillo in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' opposite John Cena in 'Peacemaker' season 1
Category: TV
TV
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Casts an MCU Baddie as Rick Flag’s Daddy
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Finally Gets to the Moment Viewers Have Been Dreading for Years
The Cooper Family poses for a Young Sheldon promo
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Finally Gets to the Moment Viewers Have Been Dreading for Years
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening
Hiroyuki Sanada in 'Shogun,' the new FX limited series based on the novel by James Clavell
Category: TV
TV
‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Anthony Bridgerton, Season 2
Category: TV
TV
So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Not Dead Yet’ Officially Dead at ABC
Gina Rodriguez in 'Not Dead Yet'
Category: TV
TV
‘Not Dead Yet’ Officially Dead at ABC
The Mary Sue Staff The Mary Sue Staff May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Casts an MCU Baddie as Rick Flag’s Daddy
Frank Grillo in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' opposite John Cena in 'Peacemaker' season 1
Category: TV
TV
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Casts an MCU Baddie as Rick Flag’s Daddy
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Finally Gets to the Moment Viewers Have Been Dreading for Years
The Cooper Family poses for a Young Sheldon promo
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Finally Gets to the Moment Viewers Have Been Dreading for Years
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening
Hiroyuki Sanada in 'Shogun,' the new FX limited series based on the novel by James Clavell
Category: TV
TV
‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 10, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>