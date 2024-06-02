In ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4, the End Is Just Beginning

Demon Slayer is not quite done yet. The globally popular shonen anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba still has a lot in store for fans, and season 4 definitely will not be the last.

From its well-rounded characters and fast-paced story-telling (admit it, sometimes fillers take away our interest) to the intense action scene and the impressive quality of its animation, Demon Slayer has set the bar high in the industry. While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has only been around for a few seasons, its fanbase has grown massively across the globe.

From season 1 to season 3, Demon Slayer has topped the charts, won awards, and gained more appreciation and love from fans. When Demon Slayer season 4, also known as the Hashira Training arc, was released after almost a year of waiting, the Demon Slayer fandom came very much alive (including me)!

Theories and speculation about the shonen anime’s fourth season have also been expressed frequently, whether about the new season’s plot or the number of episodes it will have. As an anime fan, one of the hardest things is seeing another one of your favourites officially close its final chapter. Goodbyes are not that easy, especially for an anime like Demon Slayer. Well, good news to all fans because season 4 will not be the final season. Although no confirmation for season 5 has been released, it is safe to say that there will be one in the future.

Demon Slayer season 4 is not covering everything left in the manga. It has been confirmed that season 4 will only have eight episodes since the Hashira Training arc is the shortest part of the manga, making it one of the shortest seasons in anime. And the success of Demon Slayer has reached a stable place where fans who support the series and budget seem to be no longer an issue for the anime.

In season 4, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashiras are still in rigorous training and planning to end Muzan’s abominable acts.

We might be only getting eight episodes for season 4, but there’s still so much ground to cover. Besides, when did Demon Slayer ever disappoint? Hopefully, right after season 4 ends, season 5 will be officially announced! Whether season 5’s debut will take months or another year, fans will surely be pleased to know that the story shall continue. Who wouldn’t want to see Demon Slayer‘s incredible ending brought to life in the anime? We need closure!

