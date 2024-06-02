Tengen and Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Season 4
(Ufotable)
Category:
Anime

In ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4, the End Is Just Beginning

Image of Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 11:00 am

Demon Slayer is not quite done yet. The globally popular shonen anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba still has a lot in store for fans, and season 4 definitely will not be the last.

Recommended Videos

From its well-rounded characters and fast-paced story-telling (admit it, sometimes fillers take away our interest) to the intense action scene and the impressive quality of its animation, Demon Slayer has set the bar high in the industry. While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has only been around for a few seasons, its fanbase has grown massively across the globe.

From season 1 to season 3, Demon Slayer has topped the charts, won awards, and gained more appreciation and love from fans. When Demon Slayer season 4, also known as the Hashira Training arc, was released after almost a year of waiting, the Demon Slayer fandom came very much alive (including me)!

Theories and speculation about the shonen anime’s fourth season have also been expressed frequently, whether about the new season’s plot or the number of episodes it will have. As an anime fan, one of the hardest things is seeing another one of your favourites officially close its final chapter. Goodbyes are not that easy, especially for an anime like Demon Slayer. Well, good news to all fans because season 4 will not be the final season. Although no confirmation for season 5 has been released, it is safe to say that there will be one in the future.

Demon Slayer season 4 is not covering everything left in the manga. It has been confirmed that season 4 will only have eight episodes since the Hashira Training arc is the shortest part of the manga, making it one of the shortest seasons in anime. And the success of Demon Slayer has reached a stable place where fans who support the series and budget seem to be no longer an issue for the anime.

In season 4, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashiras are still in rigorous training and planning to end Muzan’s abominable acts.

We might be only getting eight episodes for season 4, but there’s still so much ground to cover. Besides, when did Demon Slayer ever disappoint? Hopefully, right after season 4 ends, season 5 will be officially announced! Whether season 5’s debut will take months or another year, fans will surely be pleased to know that the story shall continue. Who wouldn’t want to see Demon Slayer‘s incredible ending brought to life in the anime? We need closure!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Best Anime Protagonists of All Time, Ranked
A collage featuring anime protagonists (clockwise from top left): 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Sailor Moon,' 'Cowboy Bebop,' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist'
A collage featuring anime protagonists (clockwise from top left): 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Sailor Moon,' 'Cowboy Bebop,' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist'
A collage featuring anime protagonists (clockwise from top left): 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Sailor Moon,' 'Cowboy Bebop,' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist'
Category: Anime
Anime
The Best Anime Protagonists of All Time, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Breaking Down ‘Mushoku Tensei’s Great Power Rankings
Rudeus in episode 19
Rudeus in episode 19
Rudeus in episode 19
Category: Anime
Anime
Breaking Down ‘Mushoku Tensei’s Great Power Rankings
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 2, 2024
Read Article The Mist Hashira Trains Tanjiro in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 4!
Mist Hashira in Demon Slayer season 4
Mist Hashira in Demon Slayer season 4
Mist Hashira in Demon Slayer season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
The Mist Hashira Trains Tanjiro in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 4!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Dazai’s Age in ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ Sounds Like a Lie
Dazai talking about human behavior from Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4
Dazai talking about human behavior from Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4
Dazai talking about human behavior from Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Dazai’s Age in ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ Sounds Like a Lie
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 31, 2024
Read Article We’re All Hopelessly Waiting for ‘Noragami’ Season 3
Yato, god of calamity, from Noragami
Yato, god of calamity, from Noragami
Yato, god of calamity, from Noragami
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re All Hopelessly Waiting for ‘Noragami’ Season 3
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Best Anime Protagonists of All Time, Ranked
A collage featuring anime protagonists (clockwise from top left): 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Sailor Moon,' 'Cowboy Bebop,' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist'
Category: Anime
Anime
The Best Anime Protagonists of All Time, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Breaking Down ‘Mushoku Tensei’s Great Power Rankings
Rudeus in episode 19
Category: Anime
Anime
Breaking Down ‘Mushoku Tensei’s Great Power Rankings
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 2, 2024
Read Article The Mist Hashira Trains Tanjiro in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 4!
Mist Hashira in Demon Slayer season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
The Mist Hashira Trains Tanjiro in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 4!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Dazai’s Age in ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ Sounds Like a Lie
Dazai talking about human behavior from Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Dazai’s Age in ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ Sounds Like a Lie
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 31, 2024
Read Article We’re All Hopelessly Waiting for ‘Noragami’ Season 3
Yato, god of calamity, from Noragami
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re All Hopelessly Waiting for ‘Noragami’ Season 3
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 31, 2024
Author
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
A 20-something-year-old who is a romance, shonen, and slice-of-life enthusiast. A writer, former university instructor, an avid anime fan, a Swiftie by heart, and someone who will drop anything (except work) for a good TV show, movie, manga, or book. Her love for anime has led her into situations where she argues with 10-year-olds over whether Neji Hyuga's death was justifiable or not in Naruto. A good day for her is having her regular coffee and none of her favorite characters have died ;)