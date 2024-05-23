Tanjiro Is Ready to Take the Hashira Training in Episode 3 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4

Giyu’s side of the story has been emotionally told; now it’s time to get back to what Demon Slayer season 4 is all about!

The demons, mainly Muzan, are more eager than ever to end the Hashiras and capture Nezuko, who has conquered the sun. The priority of the Hashiras is to train the demon slayers in earnest and ensure victory, and our main character, Tanjiro, is ready to take on the challenge!

I am afraid that our demon slayers will face death at Muzan’s hands. But at the same time, knowing the Hashira Training will provide them with the skills they need, I am more at ease, especially since Giyu has started to open up about his past.

The second episode of Demon Slayer season 4 did not immediately proceed with the training because Ubuyashiki tasked Tanjiro first to visit the Water Hashira. Being an introvert was always one of Giyu’s charms, making him a favorite among the fans. But what fans who didn’t read the manga know is that Giyu also had a tragic past. In episode 2, it was revealed that his half-half-designed kimono honors two people who sacrificed their lives for him, Sabito and her older sister.

Because Tanjiro was determined to fulfill Ubuyashiki’s request and help Giyu, he stayed and patiently annoyed the Water Hashira until he had no choice but to attend to him. When Giyu shared a part of his past he wished to forget, Tanjiro knew the right words to say. Of course, because it was Tanjiro, he cried, particularly when he realized that Giyu’s friend, Sabito, was the spirit who helped him train in Mount Sagiri.

I personally have craved more Giyu content since season 1, and episode 2 of season 4 did not disappoint. It was heartbreaking, but it made me love Giyu more. His cold and noncaring appearance is simply a facade to hide his kind and vulnerable heart. Because of Tanjiro, Giyu began to remember the pain; simultaneously, he bravely moved forward. Seeing him enjoying a soba-eating contest and curiously asking about Shinobu was a total delight, even without the action. Ubuyashiki indeed chose the right person to get Giyu out of his shell.

Hopefully, Giyu overcoming the guilt and grief he kept for so long will encourage him to participate in the Hashira Training. At the end of episode 2, it was revealed that the next episode is titled “Tanjiro Is Fully Recovered and Taking the Hashira Training!” Episode 3 is set to air on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 10:45AM P.T./1:45PM E.T. The new episode will be available on Crunchyroll.

Zenitsu and Inosuke have already started the Hashira Training, and with Tanjiro fully recovered, we can expect him to continue with the training in episode 3. After helping Giyu move forward, Tanjiro is now ready to undergo the training to grow stronger and increase his chances of defeating Muzan and the other demons. And the first one who will train him seems to be the retired Hashira, Tengen Uzui.

