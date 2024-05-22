When To Catch New Episodes of ‘Demon Slayer’

I need new Demon Slayer episodes and I need them now. But when do they come out? Someone? Anyone? Who will answer my call? I cry out in the wilderness! Give me an answer!

First thing’s first: where did we leave off?

The Wind and Serpent Hashira are on a mission that will lead them straight into the heart of Muzan’s ultimate fortress: The Infinity Castle. This is approaching endgame-level stuff—the final arc before the attack on Muzan’s Infinity Castle and the subsequent final battle. Well, it would be, if the two Hashira could get in the front door. They’ll figure it out!

Meanwhile, Tanjiro is recovering from the ass whooping he received in the Wordsmith Village. Sure, he beat the bad guys—two Upper Rank demons—but it really hurt. Kagaya, the ailing leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, has been officially replaced by his wife, Amane. She’s concerned about two things: One, the weird markings that have started to appear on Demon Slayers, and two, the safety of Nezuko. Amane thinks that the Demon King Muzan is gonna try to nab Nezuko in order to study her. After all, she’s the only demon in history capable of walking around in the sunlight, something that Muzan has been just dying to do.

The first episode of season 4 ends with an unlikely new recruit joining the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps, the demon doctor Tamayo, who has a plan for busting into Muzan’s Infinity Castle and stomping out the root of evil once and for all. After that? Backstory time! The Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka gets a fleshed out character origin story in episode 2. Meanwhile, Kanao asks to be trained by the Insect Hashira Shinobu in order to seek revenge on the demon that killed her sister. Dramaaaa!

When do new episodes drop?

The newest episodes are officially slated to drop on a weekly basis! Sundays are the day! Episode 3 will air May 26, 2024 at 10:45 AM Pacific and 1:45 PM Eastern. Episode 4, the Sunday after that. And so on. In case you’re wondering, these new episodes are an adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc, which covers manga chapters 128 through 136.

What’s the plan for the newest episodes? Tanjiro will be seeking out the strongest member of the Hashira Corps, the Stone Hashira, in order to train. He’ll also be getting some additional help from the Water Hashira, the Snake Hashira, the Insect Hashira, and the Wind Hashira. Basically everyone that we haven’t gotten a deep character dive into yet! Hell yeah.

