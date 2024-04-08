Category:
TV

‘Bluey’s Future Is Uncertain—But Don’t Panic

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 06:40 pm
bluey's family from bluey

Bluey’s latest episode, “Ghostbasket,” has premiered, and its ending is … concerning. Is Bluey heading toward a series finale?

Recommended Videos

Warning: spoilers for the Bluey episode “Ghostbasket” ahead.

“Ghostbasket” starts off like any other Bluey episode. The Heelers are playing pretend, with Bandit pretending to be a real estate agent named Hugo. Hugo is showing off a house to a potential buyer (played by Chilli), but there’s a problem: two ill tempered grannies (yes, Bluey and Bingo are reprising the roles of Rita and Janet!) live in the house, and they’re not interested in leaving. The grannies try to scare the buyer off by pretending to be a haunted laundry basket, but when that doesn’t work, they’re kicked out of the house and sent to live in an old folks’ home.

But wait! Hugo has a change of heart, and pretends to be a haunted wheelbarrow to scare off the buyer. Chilli runs out the front door, and as the camera pans out, we hear Bandit tell the girls something weirdly ominous: “I can’t do this every time.”

Then we see a For Sale sign in front of the house.

What does it mean!? Is Bluey ending? Here’s what we know.

What’s the future of Bluey?

The last episode of Bluey that we know of is scheduled to come out on April 14, one week after “Ghostbasket.” Titled “The Sign,” the episode will be a 28-minute long special.

At this point, it’s becoming pretty clear that the sign in question is the For Sale sign in front of the Heelers’ home. But does that mean the show is ending?

As of this writing, the Australian Broadcasting Company, BBC, and Disney+ have not made any announcement that the show is ending. However, there have been reports that Ludo Studios, which makes Bluey, has been on hiatus ever since finishing the latest batch of episodes. That means that there may be more Bluey in the future, but perhaps not for awhile.

In the meantime, “The Sign” will hit Disney+ on April 14—and fans will hopefully get some answers.

(featured image: Disney+)

Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>