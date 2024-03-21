You Can Still Catch a ‘Bluey’ Immersive Experience, if You Hurry

You may have heard rumors that the Heeler family has made their Disney World debut. Alas, I’m here to deliver some bad news on that front—but if your kids are craving a Bluey immersive experience, there’s still hope.

Bluey quickly earned a devoted fanbase when it first debuted in Australia, and thanks to a distribution deal with Disney, the show has become a global phenomenon. It only makes sense, then, that Disney would capitalize on the show’s popularity and integrate it into its theme parks. There’s no Bluey ride (at least, not yet), but Walt Disney World did experiment with a Bluey-themed activity last fall.

Last November, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, a campground within Disney World in Florida, unveiled the Heeler Family Hide ‘N Seek, an interactive experience in which guests hunt down clues in the campground to find members of the Heeler family. You can see a photo of the info card guests were given here.

According to the info card, “The Heeler family is on holiday at the Campground and is playing a game of Hide ‘N’ Seek. Bluey needs your help to find all her family members so she can be crowned “Hide ‘N’ Seek Winner” at their first Thanksgiving Dinner! Follow each clue to lead you to a family member in hiding. Once all the Heelers have been found, head to the Bike Barn to claim your prize!”

Sadly, the activity was reportedly canceled soon after it arrived, although it’s unclear why. That means that if you’re heading to Disney World, you won’t find the Heelers there any time soon.

Don’t worry, there are other Bluey interactive experiences

If you live in Los Angeles or Chicago, you’re in luck! Camp, a children’s retailer that also does immersive experiences, is currently doing a Bluey-themed experience. In the experience, kids go inside a recreation of the Heelers’ home, where they can explore the environment and play games from the show. The Los Angeles program has been extended through April, while the Chicago one begins at the end of May.

