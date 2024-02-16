Good News! You Can Still Catch Bluey X Camp in Los Angeles

(Disney+)

Bluey is a global phenomenon, enchanting children and parents alike. As soon as audiences realized how good the show is, it was only a matter of time before retailers got in on the action. Thus, Bluey x Camp was born.

Bluey x Camp Los Angeles was scheduled to end in January, but the retailer has extended the experience for several more weeks. Here’s how to get in on it!

What is Bluey X Camp?

Bluey x Camp is an “immersive experience” for young children. Held in Camp’s retail locations, the activity consists of a recreation of the Heelers’ home in Brisbane, Australia. After an introduction involving a Bluey mini-episode and a magic asparagus, children get to explore the Heeler’s house, play with interactive toys, listen to stories (which might be interrupted by Unicorse), and play games that are facilitated by the counselors on duty. The experience culminates in a photo op with Bluey and Bingo.

While kids play, parents can take pictures and get ready to empty their wallets on the merch conveniently for sale at the exit. (Here’s a pro tip: you don’t actually need to buy the ears they’ll try to sell you beforehand. When I took my kid, no one was wearing them.)

Where is Bluey x Camp Los Angeles?

Bluey x Camp Los Angeles is held at Camp’s location in the Westfield Century City Mall. As a bonus, there’s an ice cream shop a couple doors down, Hokey Pokey, that sells real pavlova!

How much do Bluey x Camp Los Angeles ticket cost?

Here’s where things get painful: tickets are $46 a pop, for adults and kids over 2. But if you love your kid, it’s worth it, right? Capitalism says so!

How long is Bluey x Camp Los Angeles going for?

Bluey x Camp is now extended through April 15. Hurray! If you kicked yourself for missing out on it the first time, you’ve got another chance!

If you’re ready to take the plunge and show your kid you love them, you can buy tickets at Camp’s website.

