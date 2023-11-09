Is ‘Attack on Titan’ on Netflix? Answered

The mega-popular Attack on Titan anime series ended last weekend, but many fans might not have been able to watch the finale yet due to licensing restrictions. So that begs the question: is Attack on Titan on Netflix?

Unfortunately, if you happen to live outside of Asian countries like Japan and Singapore, you’re pretty much out of luck. As of now, Attack on Titan is not available on Netflix for most Western countries, including the United States and the rest of North America. The anime series was taken off Netflix in June of this year and hasn’t been seen back since.

This might be a problem for Netflix subscribers looking forward to the English dub release of the anime. As we’ve reported before, an English dub, along with other languages like Brazilian Portuguese and German, is currently being produced by Crunchyroll. It is rumored to release in 2024.

Netflix only ever had access to the first season of the anime. Crunchyroll, along with other platforms like Hulu and Disney+, have the rights to all the other seasons. We wrote a handy article on where exactly you can watch Attack on Titan right now via streaming.

The series finale of the anime concluded with an all-out battle between Eren Yeager, The Survey Corps, and Eren’s friends—Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, and Levi. So far, the ending has been met with critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, making it one of the most successful series finales in anime history.

Given that we have plenty of other streaming platforms to watch this series from, it not being available on Netflix isn’t too bad. If you haven’t watched it already, what are you waiting for?

(featured image: Wit/Mappa)

