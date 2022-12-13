A First Look at Some New Additions to ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Has Us EXCITED

It seems as though the Spider-Verse is growing, whether or not our heroes want it to.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped today, and the movie is bringing more of our favorite comic book Spideys to life. And, well, there are a lot of them in this trailer. We get to see Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) coming to get Miles (Shameik Moore), who goes into the multiverse himself this time around—and with that comes a lot more Spider-Mans to take on.

The trailer sets up more of what to expect from Miles’ storyline this time around. In the beginning, we see Miles with his mother Rio as she urges him to protect himself and look out for those trying to tell him he doesn’t belong. She begs him to keep the boy she knows and loves safe and he says he will, and then the second half of the trailer has Miles meeting some new Spidey people, some old friends, and … maybe fighting Spider-Man 2099?!

Miguel O’Hara vs. Miles

IT'S MIGUEL O'HARA EVERYBODY CHEERED pic.twitter.com/KkQPnQ50KI — blue ♡'s mari more than the stars (@canaryyblue) December 13, 2022

Oh boy, am I interested in whatever this movie is selling with Miguel O’Hara. Voiced by Oscar Isaac, we got a brief look at him at the end of Into the Spider-Verse, but the new trailer highlights more of his role in the film. And he seems to be fighting with Miles?

“We’re supposed to be the good guys,” Gwen says. “We are,” replies Miguel, who is, at the same time, slamming Miles down into the ground in what looks like a fight between Spider-Mans. Throughout the trailer, we only really get to see Miguel angry. At one point he says, “Who do you think you are? Really?” and then there’s this big fight, and in the other trailer, we see Miguel fighting Miles through universes. This could be when the two are meeting for the first time, but it is a lot to unpack.

Miguel is a bit different from the rest of his Spider-friends because his journey to becoming Spider-Man started with his work as a geneticist. When something went wrong, his DNA was rewritten to be 50% spider DNA—meaning that he wasn’t bitten by a spider like the rest, but he does have incredible strength and abilities that differ from his Spider-friends.

Jessica Drew and her motorcycle

Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew was already announced, but that’s pretty much all we had prior to the release of the trailer, but now we get to meet her in the best way: Taking a motorcycle to Vulture’s neck. She comes in rocking an amazing look on a motorcycle, and is already an important part of the new team.

The moments we get with her in the trailer are quick, but they’re so memorable that it just makes me even more excited to meet her because she enters on a motorcycle!!!!!

_____________

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn’t coming our way until June 2, 2023, and now that we’ve seen more of Miguel O’Hara and Jessica Drew, it makes the wait a little easier.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Animation)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]