One of the Most Exciting Adult Animated Series Is Returning to Adult Swim This Week

Adult animated series Smiling Friends is one of the most exciting TV series airing on Adult Swim right now, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of season 2 episode 2.

If you aren’t familiar with Smiling Friends already, it first released on January 10, 2022 on Adult Swim and was created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack. The show follows the characters Pim Pimling (Cusack) and Charlie Dompler (Hadel), who go on wacky adventures trying to make their business successful and bring happiness to as many people as possible.

As reported by The Direct, season 2 episode 2 of Smiling Friends is set to release on May 12 on Adult Swim. It will air on digital platforms like Max the day after on May 13. Given that the entirety of season 1 released on the same day back in 2022 (after an April Fools’ Day preview of episode 1 in 2020), there’s speculation that the same thing could happen with season 2, which also premiered its first episode on April Fools’ Day. However, the current release schedule seems to be weekly, on Sundays.

Season 2 episode 1 was off to a hilarious start with Pim and Allan getting tangled up with Gwimbly, a video game mascot well past his prime. He wants to make a new game, but the problem is that the CEO isn’t being too fair about it and wants to make the game himself. Gwimbly’s ideas were stolen by the company, leading to a whole bunch of shenanigans we won’t spoil here.

You can watch Smiling Friends on platforms like Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

