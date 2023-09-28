If Robert Kirkman Gets His Way, ‘Invincible: Atom Eve’ Could Be Just the Beginning

For those of you somehow not already in the know, Invincible is kind of amazing. It makes sense, given that Robert Kirkman—the creator of the high-flying comic book series that inspired the show—is also the showrunner of Amazon Prime’s animated superhero hit. But seeing a show of this genre being treated with such incalculable levels of love is a tear-worthy rarity that I wish was more commonplace.

And if the streamer ever decides to set Kirkman’s creativity entirely loose, that rarity could become the norm via an influx of new spinoffs in the vein of Invincible: Atom Eve. The special prequel episode aired earlier this summer and gave us a taste of what we’re in for with season two of Invincible.

In a recent interview with IGN, Kirkman noted the value that such one-off episodes can bring to the series as a whole and shared his hopes that more character-centric spinoffs are in the cards:

“Her importance to this universe is really firmly established in that special. That special is absolutely essential viewing. I love that [Amazon Prime Video] gave us the latitude to do this one. I think that it’s kind of an unusual thing to be able to just do a fun one-off episode. So, it’s something I’m very fortunate that we were able to do, and I think it adds a lot to the overall structure of the show. It’s nice to be able to have this side episode that spotlights a cool character, so I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do more, and I’m very thankful that we got to do this one.”

Invincible: Atom Eve shored up the backstory of Samantha Wilkins (Gillian Jacobs), the civilian identity of Mark Grayson/Invincible’s friend and fellow superhero Atom Eve, who has the ability to transmute and manipulate matter (in other words, she’s uber-powerful). Without spoiling anything, the episode digs deeply into her lonely, traumatic past and single-handedly helps to paint the already-popular character in a brand new light. Needless to say, the episode leaves its mark. Amazon Prime would frankly be quite foolish to bar Kirkman from similar one-off episodes focusing on other members of Invincible‘s colorful cast.

Season two of Invincible is set to premiere its first volume of episodes on Prime Video on November 3, while the latter half will be released in early 2024. A third season has been confirmed.

(featured image: Prime Video)

