‘Invincible’ Season Two Has Concluded, Proving Once Again That Being a Superhero Sucks

When we first dove into the second season of Invincible, Mark Grayson—fresh off a casualty-rich, near-death experience on account of his homicidal father—was having a pretty rough go of things, throwing himself at whatever disaster he could in hopes of snatching up a bit of redemption.

And now that season two of Invincible has ended, we can confirm that, once again, Mark Grayson is having a pretty rough go of things, even if such things have opted to take a different shape this time around.

Let’s break down that Invincible season 2 ending

Whereas last season ended with Mark’s blood all over his father’s hands, the equally brutal season two finale left us with Angstrom Levy’s blood on Mark’s hands. Granted, the only person blaming Mark for what happened—had he not made curry out of Angstrom’s innards, his mom and brother would have paid for it—is Mark himself, and amidst aliens, ancient primordials, and interdimensional mishaps, it’s that guilt that just may prove to be Mark’s biggest obstacle, if not his downfall.

But if no one’s blaming Mark for murdering Angstrom, we’re all sure as hell ready to slap him silly for opting not to tell Eve how he feels, despite a future version of Eve herself urging him to do exactly that. That relationship is certainly on the cards, of course, but we’ll have to wait until next season for that development.

We also learn that, as many comic readers may have predicted, Kate is very much alive, having kept a clone of herself safe in a secret location in the event of her total death in battle, and has reunited with the Immortal. Finally, we see that Allen allowing himself to be captured was all part of a plan to spring Omni-Man from the Viltrumites, in hopes that he would join the Coalition of Planets in their war against the Viltrum Empire. Omni-Man, meanwhile, seems emotionally indisposed from guilt of his own, along with what’s, to him, an earthshattering revelation in missing Debbie.

And there’s still plenty more lurking in the world of Invincible as we now look ahead to season three; the Sequids have unceremoniously begun their secret invasion of Earth, Oliver’s due for a growth spurt, and, of course, Anissa’s heinous antics are far from over, which can be said about the rest of the Viltrum Empire as well.

In any case, it’s a long road ahead for Mark, and also a long road ahead for us viewers as we settle in for the wait for season three.

