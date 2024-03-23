The Penultimate Episode of ‘Invincible’ Has a Lot of Ground to Cover

We’re three-quarters of the way through the second season of Invincible, and the game has never been more afoot. Between an increasingly dynamic love triangle, the secret Earth invasion by the Sequids, and the reveal of Shrinking Rae’s unlikely survival, Invincible‘s penchant for drama is as sharp as ever.

Recommended Videos

And that’s just the surface of the sixth episode’s developments. Elsewhere, Mark’s brother Oliver is aging faster and faster each day, Mark may have gifted Allen the key to taking on the Viltrumites, and Angstrom Levy isn’t out of the picture just yet. Suffice it to say, then, that the incoming seventh episode has a lot of work to do as we prepare to springboard into what’s presumably an explosive finale of cosmic proportions.

So, when exactly will episode seven be strutting its stuff on Prime Video?

When does episode seven of Invincible season two release?

In case you’re not instinctually synced with the program at this point, a new episode of Invincible drops every Thursday until the season two finale debuts on April 4. Since the sixth episode just aired on March 21 (a.k.a. last Thursday), it stands to reason that the seventh episode will drop on March 28 (a.k.a. next Thursday), which, surprise surprise, it will.

Just keep the word “Thursday” in mind if you’re having any trouble remembering the drop date. After all, you don’t want to miss Mark Grayson experiencing yet another devastating moment. Between being isolated from your loved ones, having a father who murders countless thousands, and never knowing if your friends will survive the day, Invincible has taught us all by now that being a superhero actually kinda sucks.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]