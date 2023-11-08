Simon Racioppa on ‘Invincible’ Season 2 and Where We Left Off

Season 2 of Invincible throws us back into the midst of a world in the throws of turmoil, coming to terms with the aftermath of of Omni-Man’s destruction. It does take place relatively soon after the events of season 1 and we don’t have much time between the seasons to try and place catch up, a choice that really sets the tone for the show.

In talking with co-showrunner and executive producer Simon Racioppa of the series, it is clear that the team behind Invincible didn’t want fans to miss out on a moment of Mark Grayson coping with the truth about his father and what it means to be Invincible. “What makes, I think, a good show is emotion and conflict and drama and doubt and all those sort of great emotions that you want to see characters going through,” Racioppa said. “Obviously we ended the series, in season one, with a lot of trauma and a lot of conflict and death and destruction and emotional feelings and everything. So I wanted to make sure we picked that up and we showed you what happens next. I felt like if we started a year or two later we’d miss out on all that stuff. We want to show you Mark’s still struggling with that. We want to show you Debbie on the edge of collapse after the relationship she had for 20 years turns out to be a lie. We want to show you all that stuff.”

He went on to talk about how making the character arcs of season 2 being important to the overall themes present in the series as a whole. “We want to bring all those characters and let you live through that. That’s one reason we wanted to pick up right after. I think we pick up a month after the events of season one, so a little bit of time. So bruises heel but not long enough that those events are forgotten,” he said. “One of the promises of Invincible is that we show you the ramifications of the big stuff that happens in our series. We never wipe the slate clean. We’re never like, ‘okay, well that was a movie one and everything’s back to normal now and the characters are just having a good time. And then this other thing happens.’ It’s all one story. And what happened in the last episode of last season is going to reverberate through our characters, not just through season two, but season three and season four and season five and onwards for a long time. That will continue with other things that happened in our show. We never wiped the slate clean. We never forget about what happened earlier.”

You can see our full conversation here:

Invincible season 2 airs on Prime Video.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]