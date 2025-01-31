‘Inheritance’ interview: Neil Burger talks about the thrill of shooting on an iPhone

Neil Burger, known for directing visually compelling films like The Illusionist, has embraced an innovative approach for his latest project, Inheritance. In an interview with The Mary Sue, Burger shared his experience of shooting an international thriller on an iPhone, a decision that brought fresh cinematic language to the film.

Recommended Videos

Inheritance puts you in the moment

According to Burger, the decision to shoot on an iPhone wasn’t just a stylistic gimmick. Instead, it was a deliberate choice to create a “you are there” experience for the audience. The handheld quality of the iPhone allowed the crew to capture raw, real-world energy without disrupting their surroundings.

“We shot it this way not just as a gimmick or a substitute for a motion picture camera, but because it gave us access,” Burger explained. This access meant the team could film in crowded markets in Cairo or bustling airports without drawing attention, allowing the world to naturally unfold around the characters.

One of the standout aspects of Inheritance is its commitment to realism. Burger described how the team filmed full dialogue scenes on actual flights, a feat rarely attempted in cinema. “We were in flight, flying over the Atlantic from JFK to Cairo when those scenes took place,” he said. This emphasizes the authenticity this approach brought to the film. The lack of artificial setups, no boom mics or elaborate lighting rigs meant the film captured life as it happened.

This method also extended to scenes shot in high-security locations like passport control. Burger revealed that the crew “stole” these moments without permission. They lean into the spontaneous, on-the-go aesthetic that shooting on an iPhone afforded. “If you’re going through passport control or you’re on a plane stealing the shot, there’s no wide shot and then a close-up and then a close-up of her hands,” he said. Instead, the film embraced a fluid style that heightened its intensity.

One of a kind

What sets Inheritance apart from other iPhone-shot movies is the scope and ambition of the project. “We’re the first movie that shot an international thriller on an iPhone that has this scope, that goes around the world,” Burger said. While other films have used smartphones traditionally, Inheritance embraces the possibilities of the medium to create a new cinematic language. It blends raw authenticity with striking visuals.

The cast also played a crucial role in bringing this innovative project to life. Leading actress Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in Bridgerton, embraced the raw, unfiltered style of filming. Burger described her as totally game for the unconventional process. Which involved no touch-ups between takes and a fast-paced, on-the-fly shooting schedule. “She had this tough, kind of badass quality inside her,” he said.

Inheritance is out now, and it’s a must-watch for anyone who loves a good thriller with a twist of innovation. Burger’s decision to shoot on an iPhone brings an immersive energy to the film that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s bold, it’s fresh, and it proves that great storytelling isn’t about the equipment, it’s about the vision.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy