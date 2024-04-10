A promotional image of the cast of HBO's 'Industry'.
Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3

Published: Apr 10, 2024

While we’re still mourning the end of awards season juggernaut Succession, there’s another big-money HBO ensemble drama worth our attention. Industry has been renewed for a third season, bringing its signature blend of sex, drugs, and stock trading back to our screens in 2024.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry centers on several ambitious twenty-somethings competing for a permanent position at the prestigious London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. Along the way, they will encounter intense pressure, backstabbing, sexism, and everything else that comes with the high-risk, high-reward business.

When does season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of Industry is set to premiere sometime in 2024 (production wrapped late last year), but an exact release date hasn’t been set yet. There’s no trailer for the new season either.

Who stars in Industry?

Returning cast members include Myha’la Herrold (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Harper, Marisa Abela (Back to Black) as Yasmin, Harry Lawtey (Joker: Folie à Deux) as Robert, David Jonsson (Rye Lane) as Gus, Ken Leung (Old) as Eric, Conor MacNeill (The Tourist) as Kenny, Sagar Radia as Rishi, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Jackie, Sarah Parish as Nicole, Mark Dexter as Hilary, Nicholas Bishop as Maxim Alonso, Katrine De Candole as Celeste Pacquet, Jay Duplass as Jesse Bloom, Adam Levy as Charles Hanani, and Alex Alomar Akpobome as Danny Van Deventer.

New additions to the cast include HBO alum Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) as Henry Muck, CEO and Founder of green tech energy company Lumi, and Sarah Goldberg (Barry) as Petra Koenig, a portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn.

What can we expect from season 3?

The BBC’s synopsis reads, “In series three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company – in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.”

Season three will also deal with the fallout from the season two finale, which saw Harper get fired for lying about graduating from college.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Industry are currently streaming on MAX.

(featured image: HBO)

