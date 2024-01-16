These Wins For ‘Succession’ Is Perfection

Watching a frazzled Kieran Culkin take home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys? Perfect. Culkin has been winning awards for his work in season 4 of Succession as Roman Roy but taking home the Emmy for the final season is different. Especially when Sarah Snook joined him and took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

An emotional Culkin took to the stage, started to thank everyone and made a quip about being afraid of getting yelled at by Doris Bowman (Anthony Anderson’s mother and better known as “Mamma” whenever she’s on shows with him). What was really sweet was watching as Culkin thanked his wife, Jazz Charton.

The two married in 2013 and have two children together, who Culkin thanked. He thanked his “beautiful wife” and went on to say “for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids.” But two isn’t enough for Culkin clearly because he said, on stage, that he wants to have a third child. “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!”

It was, frankly, an adorable speech. For so many, they either know they’re going to win and are very composed or we get really honest and raw speeches, like Culkin’s. Maybe it is because he has often lost at the Emmys for Succession but to finally see Roman Roy take home the big prize, especially with the final season? It ruled! Actually, all the Succession wins were great!

Culkin joined Saran Snook in the first timers club and to see Shiv and Roman win was amazing. Snook thanked her daughter, who she was pregnant with during filming, saying that her “biggest thank you” was to her, even if she “is to someone who won’t understand anything that I’m saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. And really, it was her who carried me.”

She went on to dismiss her own talent and joke that it was easy acting while pregnant. “It’s very easy to act when you’re pregnant because you’ve got hormones raging. It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance, and I love you so much,” Snook said. “And it’s all for you from here on out. Thank you.”

Some of the best characters on the show!

While I am a Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) girl myself, season 4 really highlighted the work that both Snook and Culkin have put into Shiv and Roman in the show’s four season run. Roman and Shiv used to be at each other’s throats, furious with each other as the younger siblings, but watching them be there for the death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) all before chaos ensued by the end? Truly perfection from my favorite rich horrible family.

The cast of Succession taking home Emmy awards is no surprise but to see Culkin and Snook get theirs for the final season is amazing.

