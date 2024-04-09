The Jon Snow Spin-Off Just Got a Depressing Update

For years, the long-rumored Game of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow, Snow, has been languishing in development. Now the final fate of the series has finally been decided, but it’s not good news.

During an interview with Screen Rant earlier this week, Kit Harington, who played Jon in the original Game of Thrones series, announced that the series is no longer in development.

…currently, it’s not [in development]. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.

Snow would have presumably chronicled Jon’s life after the end of Game of Thrones. In the final episodes of Game of Thrones, Jon is forced to kill Daenerys Targaryen when she threatens to lay waste to Westeros after conquering King’s Landing. Jon, who is actually the lost heir to the Targaryen dynasty and the rightful ruler of Westeros, is exiled beyond the wall that separates the North from the land of the Wildlings. The last time we see Jon, he’s starting a new life with the Wildlings beyond the wall.

Although we won’t see what’s become of Jon any time soon, there are other Game of Thrones spin-offs on the horizon. Season 2 of House of the Dragon, which tells the story of House Targaryen centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, is hitting Max on June 16. Another series is in the works, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has cast its two leads, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell. The Hedge Knight, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books, will tell the story of Ser Duncan and his squire, Egg.

