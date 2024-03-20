‘In a Violent Nature’: Watch the Unsettling Trailer for the Sundance Slasher Hit

One of our most anticipated horror movies of 2024 is In a Violent Nature, which debuted at Sundance back in January. IFC and Shudder have released a full trailer for the upcoming film, which hits theaters in May,

In a Violent Nature, the feature debut from filmmaker Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2), is a subversive slasher told from the dispassionate POV of a masked killer. The style is reminiscent of Gus Van Sant and Michael Haneke, and it’s a big part of what made In a Violent Nature so beloved at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Nash’s film clearly takes inspiration from classic slashers of the ’80s, and I’m particularly into the crunchy sound design and gnarly visuals in this trailer. Just try not to pump your fist while reading this official synopsis:

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way.

In a Violent Nature stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, and Charlotte Creaghan, and hits theaters on May 31.

