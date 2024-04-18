M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap’ Teases a Twisty Thriller From an Unusual POV

The official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Trap, has arrived and teases a twisty thriller from an unexpected point of view.

Shyamalan is a filmmaker who is most well-known for his horror and psychological thriller movies. His most recent films include Knock at the Cabin and Old, both of which were moderately well received. Trap will be one of two of Shyamalan’s films coming out this year. In addition to Trap, he produced The Watchers, a supernatural horror film that happens to be his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut. Ishana also served as a second unit director on both Knock at the Cabin and Old. However, this year, Trap is Shyamalan’s only confirmed film that he will be writing, directing, and producing himself.

Warner Bros. drops Trap’s trailer after setting new release date

Recently, Warner Bros. slightly adjusted the official release date for Trap. Initially, the movie was set to premiere on August 2 in the United States. However, that date has been pushed back several days to August 9. The movie will no longer share a release date with Harold and the Purple Crayon but will now be released alongside The Fire Inside, Borderlands, Cuckoo, and My Penguin Friend. Warner Bros. did not provide an explanation for the switch. Days after making the release adjustment, Warner Bros. dropped Trap‘s official trailer.

The trailer starts innocently enough, with a father and daughter heading to a concert of an artist named Lady Raven. However, things turn dark when the father inquires about the heavy police presence at the concert. It turns out the entire concert is one enormous trap, as police received a tip that a serial killer known as The Butcher is in attendance. Hence, they refuse to let anyone leave until the murderer is found and apprehended. The biggest twist, though, is when the father pulls out his phone to check the security camera footage at his house, revealing he has a prisoner in his basement. It appears the father is The Butcher, and the movie will center around his attempts to escape the trap laid for him.

The official synopsis for Trap reads, “A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.” The trailer confirmed that Penny Dreadful star Josh Hartnett will portray the unnamed father. Lady Raven will be played by Shyamalan’s daughter, Saleka Shyamalan. Also appearing in the movie are Hayley Mills as Dr. Grant, Vanessa Smythe as a Tour Manager, and Marnie McPhail as Jody’s Mom, while Malik Jubal, Ty Pravong, Peter D’Souza, Kaitlyn Dallan, and Karina and Kristopher Grzella will portray singers and dancers.

While Warner Bros. has been keeping details on Trap largely under wraps, it can’t be denied it has an intriguing plot. Many assumed the father and daughter at the center of the plot would be victims of a concert gone wrong. It’s very surprising to learn that the movie is actually seemingly told from the perspective of The Butcher himself. The plot remains unpredictable regarding how the father will make his escape without his daughter learning his secret and whether or not he is, indeed, The Butcher or if Shyamalan is misleading viewers in hopes of dropping an even bigger twist.

