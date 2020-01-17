So Many People Impeached for Making a Perfect Phone Call

The only thing the president is good for has been memes. Yes, I said what I said. Whenever Trump goes on a Tweet rampage, we end up mocking it on Twitter for days and days. It’d be particularly funny if Donald Trump wasn’t President of the United States! That being said, the latest tweet—and subsequent memestorm—has become a fun idiotic journey into our love of pop culture and phone calls in the cultural zeitgeist.

Ranging from phone calls that kill to memes from Black Swan and many many phonebooth jokes (but not Phonebooth which seems like a real missed opportunity if you know what I mean), the meme is there to help guide us through our tears. Impeachment is hard but trying to breathe through my laughter is even harder! (Not really I’m crying please someone come save us.)

The original tweet was … I guess simple?

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

Honestly, this should be terrifying but at this point, I’m just numb to it all. So the tweets were in the same vein.

If you say you got impeached for a perfect phone call, you’d better mean this phone call. pic.twitter.com/5Kx751zUjg — • rachel wilbury • (@rachelwilbury) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/aC7Wxl3cDP — Kevin Zak (@KevinJZak) January 16, 2020

AHOY-HOY! I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/ItapN4EDUh — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/Ru9GZ3YrD2 — Adrenochrome Harvester (@ClenchedFisk) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/FK6Gf7VrBf — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 16, 2020

“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” pic.twitter.com/2a7lvv4wsJ — David (@discokidnap) January 16, 2020

When you’ve just made a perfect phone call but they’re still going to impeach you pic.twitter.com/LhURqqpo7K — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andyeduardo77) January 16, 2020

Drew Barrymore got MURDERED for making a perfect phone call, so I think it’s time to stop complaining. https://t.co/1XYNOnJmMg — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 16, 2020

“Shhh! I’m trying to make a perfect phone call!” pic.twitter.com/0fH4XOKl7z — Michael Pomaro (@MPomaro) January 17, 2020

Everyone knows the perfect phone call is a text message. — Travon Free (@Travon) January 16, 2020

I tried to make a perfect phone call, but Patti LuPone caught me. pic.twitter.com/GdXnIgvLH9 — Burnside Gooch (@akakarenwilson) January 16, 2020

Only one person has ever made a perfect phone call. pic.twitter.com/lZdN7CQAfQ — Alan Richardson (@arichardson_phi) January 17, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/nrXBw2RwMW — best of the americans (@bestofamericans) January 17, 2020

I’m…uh…im…uh…im..uh..impeached? For a p-perfect phone call? pic.twitter.com/mveIqxFHaG — Matt Blankman [2020 Remaster] (@blankemon) January 17, 2020

I was not impeached for making this phone call. pic.twitter.com/otJBFcUF6U — Danielle Solzman @ #Sundance2020 (@DanielleSATM) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/Yn2LFJoafQ — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) January 16, 2020

When you’re a phone call Trump made that got him impeached pic.twitter.com/XDuePa0Na6 — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) January 16, 2020

Impeached for a perfect phone call pic.twitter.com/kHUvG1kOIt — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) January 17, 2020

We can smile at these memes and for a brief beautiful moment, we’re transported from the reality that this country is literally combusting right before our eyes. 2020 is going to be a long journey to November and even then, we don’t know that we’re free so … I guess find the joy when we can?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

