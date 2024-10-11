‘I’m still in denial’: ‘Agatha All Along’ seemingly confirmed a major character’s death

**Spoilers for Agatha All Along lie ahead**

Agatha All Along is killing characters left, right, and center. First, it was poor Mrs. Hart, and in the last episode, it was Alice. Oh, poor Alice, you were taken from us too soon. But there is one character’s death that has still been left up in the air.

Agatha All Along may at times feel like a fun romp, what with witches flying on broomsticks and sassy characters wearing ’70s costumes and signing away generational curses, but it gets dark, too. In the last episode, we saw the newly liberated witch Alice meet her demise. It was a twist we did not see coming and left the fandom in tears. How can you kill someone after they just overcame their family trauma, Marvel? How!? The episode didn’t just see Alice’s demise but pointed out another’s as well.

The show has already set up the premise that Agatha once had a son, Nicholas Scratch. When trapped in her mind prison playing gritty detective, Agatha, or Agnes as she was known in this story, had a room dedicated to a son. We later learn that this son was not just a figment of her imagination created for the sake of her story, but a real son that she once had and appears to have no more.

What happened to Nicholas Scratch?

In episode three, Jen pulls Teen to one side to warn him not to trust Agatha. She informs him of the rumor that Agatha traded her own son for the Book of the Damned, aka. The Darkhold. We somewhat see this confirmed when Agatha hallucinates later on in the episode, seeing crib that has no baby inside but instead The Darkhold. This is a story that will likely have layers to it, layers that have yet to be uncovered.

For a moment there, some of us convinced ourselves that Teen was indeed Nicholas, but Rio put that to rest when she told Agatha “That boy isn’t yours.” We now have a pretty good idea of whose boy Teen is thanks to episode five’s dramatic ending. It was before then, though, that the theory that he might be Nicholas was put to rest. Whilst the witches were using the Ouji board to connect to the spirits, Agatha’s mother wasn’t the only family member to make an appearance. Whilst Agatha was draining Alice’s power, through her own will or no, another spirit made itself known.

Through the Ouji board, a being purporting to be Nicholas Scratch reached out. The voice of a young boy rang out crying “Momma! Stop!” If the spirits that come through the Ouji board are those of the dead, does this mean that Nicholas is indeed gone? Has this confirmed that he perhaps died long ago? It will be interesting to see if he will appear again. Perhaps, should Agatha complete the road, her greatest desire will not be to have her powers restored, but to have her son with her once again.

(Featured image: Disney+)

