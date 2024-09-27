‘Agatha All Along’ seems to favor one prominent fan theory about Teen’s identity

The mystery surrounding Teen (Joe Locke) grows more interesting in Agatha All Along as the show seems to be leaning toward the theory that he is the long-lost son of Agatha (Kathryn Hahn).

Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision that follows Agatha Harkness as she breaks free of the Scarlet Witch’s spell and starts a new coven. Along the way, she receives much help from a mysterious boy played by Locke. After breaking into her house, the boy helps free her from her curse and sets about helping her put together her coven. However, she has no idea who he is. A sigil spell has been placed on the boy, preventing him from stating his name or any relevant details about his identity. Hence, she dubbed him Teen and allowed him to accompany her on the Witches Road. Even as she tries to dismiss his sigil as insignificant, it’s clear that the mystery secretly unsettles Agatha.

Before Agatha All Along premiered, theories surrounding Teen’s true identity arose. The two predominant theories are that he is Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch, or the Scarlet Witch’s son, Billy (a.k.a. Wiccan). The Wiccan theory makes the most sense since the MCU already debuted and wiped out the illusory Billy (Julian Hilliard) created by Wanda’s chaos magic. In the comics, after Billy is wiped from existence, he is reborn as Billy Kaplan to a new family and boasts magical powers. As a result, Teen may be the reborn Billy/Wiccan. However, Agatha All Along has been teasing Teen is Scratch rather than Wiccan.

Is Teen really Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along?

Although Agatha All Along is only three episodes in, it has contained several references to Agatha’s son. In the premiere, viewers see Agatha hesitantly enter one of the rooms in her house, which turns out to be a child’s bedroom. Looking heartbroken, she surveys the empty room, still filled with a child’s drawings, a neatly made bed adorned with stuffed animals, and a music award with the name Nicholas Scratch on it. Just moments after she visits the room, the mysterious Teen breaks into her house.

In episode 3, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) reveals what may have happened to Scratch. She tells Teen there’s a rumor circulating that Agatha traded her son for the Darkhold. No one knows what truly happened to Scratch, but there are theories that he’s dead, a demon, or an “agent of Mephisto.” Jennifer concluded, “I doubt she’d [Agatha] even recognize her own son if he showed up at her doorstep.” Of course, viewers can’t help but notice that Teen literally showed up at Agatha’s doorstep, unable to reveal his identity to her and with the right age and powers to be her son.

Later in the episode, Agatha hallucinates, seeing a cradle and hearing a baby crying. However, when she goes to the cradle and moves aside the blankets, she’s shocked to see not a child but the Darkhold. Her hallucination suggests that the rumors of her son might be true. Meanwhile, the mysterious Teen with a sigil placed over him sounds like the perfect fit for her long-lost son. At the same time, it almost feels like it would be too obvious if Teen really is Scratch, which could mean the show is pulling a red herring, and he’s actually Wiccan. It is also possible that Teen is both Scratch and Wiccan, with Billy being reborn through Teen or Teen potentially having two souls residing in him.

Although Agatha All Along seems to be pointing to Teen being Agatha’s son, it seems likely that his identity is a little more complicated than the show is letting on.

