‘Agatha All Along’ just confirmed our biggest Teen theory and I need a minute

Last night’s episode of Agatha All Along might’ve been its shortest yet, but that doesn’t mean it held back with the big reveals—especially in regards to the true identity of Joe Locke’s Teen, whose introduction (or should I say, reintroduction) has some major ramifications for the MCU.

Recommended Videos

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power.”

One of the most hotly-debated topics surrounding Marvel Television’s latest Disney+ endeavor, Agatha All Along, has never actually been whether or not Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is as much of a bad witch as she lets on—instead, fans have spent the last month theorizing who on Earth the enigmatic “Teen” is. Although Agatha’s familiar has been firmly rooted in good guy territory since episode one (or so we think), the fifth chapter in our favorite coven’s story makes him out to be somewhat of a dark horse.

This week’s episode once again picks up on the Witches’ Road and sees Agatha, Teen, Rio (Aubrey Plaza), Lilia (Patti LuPone), Alice (Ali Ahn), and Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) under attack. With the Salem Seven hot on their tail, witchy shenanigans ensue, and their broomsticks lead them straight into their next trial—an ’80s slasher-themed log cabin that forces Agatha to confront her past traumas head-on. Clearly, Teen has been hiding something since his first interaction with Agatha, but we get confirmation that he is, in fact, not Agatha’s long-lost son when Nicholas Scratch reaches out to him via an Ouija board.

So who is he, really?

It’s been Wiccan all along

If “that boy isn’t yours” wasn’t obvious enough, Agatha realizes that Teen isn’t just her loyal pet when he’s able to utter the name Nicholas Scratch without that pesky sigil getting in the way. And Agatha, dramatic as always, pegs him for who he truly is the minute her coven completes their trial (“you’re so much like your mother.”). Now that his cover is blown, we see Teen wield his mysterious blue powers to bury Agatha in the mud. It’s here that a familiar-looking crown manifests over his head, all but confirming that he’s indeed the young sorcerer Wiccan—let’s pretend to be shocked. Cue Billie Eilish.

Okay, so Agatha All Along might’ve had me convinced that Teen was secretly Nicholas Scratch, but really, I should’ve known better. After all, that accidental Funko drop (whoops!) already spoiled what we knew deep down inside—it just seemed too easy! For the most part, all that Nicholas Scratch nonsense was just a clever misdirect on head writer Jac Schaeffer’s part, and honestly, given the show’s connections to WandaVision, I shouldn’t be surprised. And speaking of WandaVision…

Wanda girlies, we are so back—but at what cost?

Wiccan’s Agatha All Along debut certainly left fans with more questions than answers, especially where it concerns the fate of his mother, Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). At the beginning of the series, it was confirmed that Wanda had indeed died following the events of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now that Billy has entered the villa as an older version of the boy we first met in WandaVision, I feel like Marvel is setting the stage for her resurrection—perhaps, with a little help from Death herself.

As for Wiccan, Agatha All Along has a lot to answer for in the remaining episodes. For one, which version of “Billy” are we dealing with here, Billy Kaplan or Billy Maximoff? Also, what the hell happened to Billy’s twin brother, Tommy? And perhaps most pressingly, what’s his angle here? Because it sure seemed like Wiccan has a reason for journeying to the Witches’ Road. Does he want to bring back his mother from the dead, or is there something more sinister at play?

I wonder how long Wiccan has known about his powers, or if something happened on the Witches’ Road that triggered his abilities or caused him to remember who he is, as he could’ve been experiencing a bout of spell-induced amnesia. Teen just seemed so innocent! Either way, he’s shaping up to be Agatha All Along‘s biggest wild card, and I’m curious to see where the MCU takes him next.

In the Marvel comics, Wiccan joins the Young Avengers, which Kevin Feige & Co. have undoubtedly been setting up since Phase 4. And given that his powers involve reality-bending, I could see him being a key player throughout the Multiverse Saga. But with Agatha All Along hinting at a potentially darker side of the character, I can’t help but wonder if we’ll see him taking on a more villainous role in future projects—like mother like son, indeed.

New episodes of Agatha All Along arrive every Wednesday at 6PM PT/9PM ET, only on Disney+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy